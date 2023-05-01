Star Wars Jedi: Survivor becomes the second fastest-selling retail release of 2023

Despite complaints of performance issues, EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is off to an impressive start, becoming the second fastest-selling retail release of 2023 behind Hogwarts Legacy. This means it had stronger first-week sales than Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake. In terms of physical sales, at least.

GI.biz also notes that sales were down 35% over 2019’s Fallen Order, although this was to be expected given the increase in digital sales over the years. Lastly, 82% of sales were on PS5 with the remaining on Xbox Series.

Deep Silver’s Dead Island 2 – last week’s chart topper – fell to #2. With a million sales already notched up, it may be able to hold onto a top ten placing for a few more weeks. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp wasn’t as fortunate, falling to #17 during its second week on sale.

FIFA 23, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Hogwarts Legacy round off the top five.

Positions #6 through #10 are held by Super Mario Odyssey, Minecraft on Switch, Minecraft Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Resident Evil 4.

WWE 2K23 climbed to #11, up eight places, presumably due to a price cut.

30 IN 1 GAME COLLECTION VOL. 1 on Switch was the only other new arrival in the UK top 40, although this isn’t actually a new release, originally launching in 2020.