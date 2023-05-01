Out this week: Redfall, Ravenlok, Age of Wonders 4, Mia and the Dragon Princess, Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One/PS4), more

This week the Xbox receives a shot in the arm, or perhaps a bite in the neck, with the arrival of Bethesda’s Redfall. It’s a slight departure for Arkane Austin (Prey, Dishonored) being a co-op open-world FPS that sees an island under siege from vampires.

While the cast of characters is pleasingly unconventional, and the game world appears richly detailed, it has faced some criticism for being locked at 30fps at launch. A performance mode is promised at a later date – a move some have pinned on a rushed development.

The Xbox also gains Ravenlok later this week – an Alice in Wonderland inspired adventure with sword and shield combat, voxel visuals, and a wealth of bosses to defeat. This too will debut on Game Pass.

Then there’s Age of Wonders 4 – a 4X strategic battler with a lineage dating back to 1999, hoping to capitalise on the success of Age of Wonders: Planetfall. That’s joined by Mia and the Dragon Princess – the latest of Wales Interactive’s FMV titles – the PS4/Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy, and the brutal hack ‘n slasher Demon Skin. Try as we might, we couldn’t find last-gen Hogwarts footage.

A handful of belated PC-to-console conversions are due too, including interactive novel duo Swordbreaker: Origins and Weeping Willow, Rogue-lite platformer Space Gladiators, exploration-based puzzler Moonrise Fall, action-RPG slasher The Excrawlers, and Capybara Games’ Grindstone.

New release trailers

Redfall

Ravenlok

Age of Wonders 4

Mia and the Dragon Princess

Demon Skin

Swordbreaker: Origins

Weeping Willow

Space Gladiators

Moonrise Fall

The Excrawlers

New multiformat releases

Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One/PS4)

Age of Wonders 4

Swordbreaker: Origins

Weeping Willow

Color Pals

Space Gladiators

Mia and the Dragon Princess

New on PSN

Cel Damage HD

Panic House

Bubble Monsters

Demon Skin

New on Xbox Store

Redfall

Ravenlok

Titans Pinball

Moonrise Fall

Grindstone

The Excrawlers

Gruta

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Trek To Yomi

My Friend Pedro

Next week: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, TT: Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5), Dokapon Kingdom: Connect, Boss Rush: Mythology, Garden Simulator, Pretty Girls 2048 Strike, Death or Treat, Another Fisherman’s Tale, Size Matters, and 90” Soccer.