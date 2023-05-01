Out this week: Redfall, Ravenlok, Age of Wonders 4, Mia and the Dragon Princess, Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One/PS4), more

This week the Xbox receives a shot in the arm, or perhaps a bite in the neck, with the arrival of Bethesda’s Redfall. It’s a slight departure for Arkane Austin (Prey, Dishonored) being a co-op open-world FPS that sees an island under siege from vampires.
While the cast of characters is pleasingly unconventional, and the game world appears richly detailed, it has faced some criticism for being locked at 30fps at launch. A performance mode is promised at a later date – a move some have pinned on a rushed development.
The Xbox also gains Ravenlok later this week – an Alice in Wonderland inspired adventure with sword and shield combat, voxel visuals, and a wealth of bosses to defeat. This too will debut on Game Pass.
Then there’s Age of Wonders 4 – a 4X strategic battler with a lineage dating back to 1999, hoping to capitalise on the success of Age of Wonders: Planetfall. That’s joined by Mia and the Dragon Princess – the latest of Wales Interactive’s FMV titles – the PS4/Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy, and the brutal hack ‘n slasher Demon Skin. Try as we might, we couldn’t find last-gen Hogwarts footage.
A handful of belated PC-to-console conversions are due too, including interactive novel duo Swordbreaker: Origins and Weeping Willow, Rogue-lite platformer Space Gladiators, exploration-based puzzler Moonrise Fall, action-RPG slasher The Excrawlers, and Capybara Games’ Grindstone.
New release trailers
Redfall
Ravenlok
Age of Wonders 4
Mia and the Dragon Princess
Demon Skin
Swordbreaker: Origins
Weeping Willow
Space Gladiators
Moonrise Fall
The Excrawlers
New multiformat releases
- Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One/PS4)
- Age of Wonders 4
- Swordbreaker: Origins
- Weeping Willow
- Color Pals
- Space Gladiators
- Mia and the Dragon Princess
New on PSN
- Cel Damage HD
- Panic House
- Bubble Monsters
- Demon Skin
New on Xbox Store
- Redfall
- Ravenlok
- Titans Pinball
- Moonrise Fall
- Grindstone
- The Excrawlers
- Gruta
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Trek To Yomi
- My Friend Pedro
Next week: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, TT: Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5), Dokapon Kingdom: Connect, Boss Rush: Mythology, Garden Simulator, Pretty Girls 2048 Strike, Death or Treat, Another Fisherman’s Tale, Size Matters, and 90” Soccer.