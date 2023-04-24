Out this week: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Strayed Lights, R-Type Final 3 Evolved, more

Holy moly. There we were thinking last week was busy for new releases, yet this week manages to pip it, with close to fifty new games across both PlayStation and Xbox formats. Is it October already?

The anticipated, and PS5/Xbox Series only, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor towers above all. Set five years after the original, Cal is no longer a Padawan, and finds himself with the weight of the galaxy on his shoulders as dark forces start to emerge. As you may have heard already, you’ll need to free up some storage space – it’s clocking in at almost 150GB.

Other eagerly awaited new releases include Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a belated PS4/PS5 release of the SNES RPG revival Live A Live, the Xbox’s Lovecraftian Metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox, the freshly updated R-Type Final 3 Evolved for PS5, tactical RPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, and the ‘90s style role-player Trinity Trigger.

Then there’s the dark Nordic adventure Bramble: The Mountain King, Frontier’s off-world survival game Stranded: Alien Dawn, the combat-focused action adventure Strayed Lights, Cyberpunk Rogue-lite shooter ArcRunner, and the hand-drawn fantasy romp Afterimage – due both at retail and digitally.

We aren’t done. How’s about the deep space maintenance sim Tin Can, survival horror Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward, retro puzzler Gematombe, pixel art Metroidvania Mangavania, interactive vampire novel Varney Lake, isometric RTS War Mongrels, and The Creepy Syndrome – a psychological horror with varying art styles.

We can expect a few others too, including belated console relesaes of XEL and ITORAH, plus a trio of Xbox brawlers: Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix, Skinny & Franko: Fists Of Violence, and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. There’s certainly no reasont to be left feeling blue this week. Unless you’re skint.

New on PSN

Live A Live

R-Type Final 3 Evolved

Trinity Trigger

Drago Noka

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE VIDEO

Super Trunko Go

New on Xbox Store

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Dig Deep

Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix

Aquarist

DoraKone

Creepy Tale 2

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Special Edition

Fran Bow

Skinny and Franko: Fists of Violence

Sweet Bakery Tycoon

Omega Strikers

Ampersat

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Afterimage

Bramble: The Mountain King

Mortal Shell: Complete Edition

Toy Soldiers HD

Family Fun Night

Next week: Redfall, Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/Xbox One), Ravenlok, Weeping Willow, Age of Wonders 4, Death or Treat, Moonrise Fall, Swordbreaker: Origins, and Color Pals.