Out this week: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Strayed Lights, R-Type Final 3 Evolved, more

Holy moly. There we were thinking last week was busy for new releases, yet this week manages to pip it, with close to fifty new games across both PlayStation and Xbox formats. Is it October already?
The anticipated, and PS5/Xbox Series only, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor towers above all. Set five years after the original, Cal is no longer a Padawan, and finds himself with the weight of the galaxy on his shoulders as dark forces start to emerge. As you may have heard already, you’ll need to free up some storage space – it’s clocking in at almost 150GB.
Other eagerly awaited new releases include Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a belated PS4/PS5 release of the SNES RPG revival Live A Live, the Xbox’s Lovecraftian Metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox, the freshly updated R-Type Final 3 Evolved for PS5, tactical RPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, and the ‘90s style role-player Trinity Trigger.
Then there’s the dark Nordic adventure Bramble: The Mountain King, Frontier’s off-world survival game Stranded: Alien Dawn, the combat-focused action adventure Strayed Lights, Cyberpunk Rogue-lite shooter ArcRunner, and the hand-drawn fantasy romp Afterimage – due both at retail and digitally.
We aren’t done. How’s about the deep space maintenance sim Tin Can, survival horror Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward, retro puzzler Gematombe, pixel art Metroidvania Mangavania, interactive vampire novel Varney Lake, isometric RTS War Mongrels, and The Creepy Syndrome – a psychological horror with varying art styles.
We can expect a few others too, including belated console relesaes of XEL and ITORAH, plus a trio of Xbox brawlers: Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix, Skinny & Franko: Fists Of Violence, and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. There’s certainly no reasont to be left feeling blue this week. Unless you’re skint.
New release trailers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Live A Live
Stranded: Alien Dawn
R-Type Final 3 Evolved
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
Bramble: The Mountain King
Strayed Lights
Afterimage
ITORAH
Tin Can
ArcRunner
TramSim: Console Edition
XEL
Trinity Trigger
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord
Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward
Velocity Noodle
Gematombe
Roots of Pacha
Varney Lake
Mangavania
War Mongrels
Smile For Me
The Creepy Syndrome
Skinny & Franko: Fists Of Violence
Nuclear Blaze
Ampersat
New multiformat releases
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Strayed Lights
- Tin Can
- TramSim: Console Edition
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Afterimage
- Neko Rescue Tale
- XEL
- Itorah
- Velocity Noodle
- Gematombe
- Roots of Pacha
- ArcRunner
- Varney Lake
- Mangavania
- Nuclear Blaze
- War Mongrels
- Smile For Me
- The Creepy Syndrome
- Project Nightmares Case 36: Henriett Kenward
New on PSN
- Live A Live
- R-Type Final 3 Evolved
- Trinity Trigger
- Drago Noka
- Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE VIDEO
- Super Trunko Go
New on Xbox Store
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- Dig Deep
- Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix
- Aquarist
- DoraKone
- Creepy Tale 2
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Special Edition
- Fran Bow
- Skinny and Franko: Fists of Violence
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon
- Omega Strikers
- Ampersat
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Afterimage
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Mortal Shell: Complete Edition
- Toy Soldiers HD
- Family Fun Night
Next week: Redfall, Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/Xbox One), Ravenlok, Weeping Willow, Age of Wonders 4, Death or Treat, Moonrise Fall, Swordbreaker: Origins, and Color Pals.