Out this week: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Strayed Lights, R-Type Final 3 Evolved, more

Holy moly. There we were thinking last week was busy for new releases, yet this week manages to pip it, with close to fifty new games across both PlayStation and Xbox formats. Is it October already?

The anticipated, and PS5/Xbox Series only, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor towers above all. Set five years after the original, Cal is no longer a Padawan, and finds himself with the weight of the galaxy on his shoulders as dark forces start to emerge. As you may have heard already, you’ll need to free up some storage space – it’s clocking in at almost 150GB.

Other eagerly awaited new releases include Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a belated PS4/PS5 release of the SNES RPG revival Live A Live, the Xbox’s Lovecraftian Metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox, the freshly updated R-Type Final 3 Evolved for PS5, tactical RPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, and the ‘90s style role-player Trinity Trigger.

Then there’s the dark Nordic adventure Bramble: The Mountain King, Frontier’s off-world survival game Stranded: Alien Dawn, the combat-focused action adventure Strayed Lights, Cyberpunk Rogue-lite shooter ArcRunner, and the hand-drawn fantasy romp Afterimage – due both at retail and digitally.

We aren’t done. How’s about the deep space maintenance sim Tin Can, survival horror Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward, retro puzzler Gematombe, pixel art Metroidvania Mangavania, interactive vampire novel Varney Lake, isometric RTS War Mongrels, and The Creepy Syndrome – a psychological horror with varying art styles.

We can expect a few others too, including belated console relesaes of XEL and ITORAH, plus a trio of Xbox brawlers: Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix, Skinny & Franko: Fists Of Violence, and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. There’s certainly no reasont to be left feeling blue this week. Unless you’re skint.

New release trailers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Live A Live

Stranded: Alien Dawn

R-Type Final 3 Evolved 

The Last Case of Benedict Fox 

Bramble: The Mountain King

Strayed Lights 

Afterimage 

ITORAH 

Tin Can

ArcRunner 

TramSim: Console Edition

XEL

Trinity Trigger 

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord

Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward

Velocity Noodle 

Gematombe 

Roots of Pacha

Varney Lake

Mangavania 

War Mongrels

Smile For Me

The Creepy Syndrome

Skinny & Franko: Fists Of Violence 

Nuclear Blaze

Ampersat 

New multiformat releases

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
  • Bramble: The Mountain King
  • Strayed Lights
  • Tin Can
  • TramSim: Console Edition
  • Stranded: Alien Dawn
  • Afterimage
  • Neko Rescue Tale
  • XEL
  • Itorah
  • Velocity Noodle
  • Gematombe
  • Roots of Pacha
  • ArcRunner
  • Varney Lake
  • Mangavania
  • Nuclear Blaze
  • War Mongrels
  • Smile For Me
  • The Creepy Syndrome
  • Project Nightmares Case 36: Henriett Kenward

New on PSN

  • Live A Live
  • R-Type Final 3 Evolved
  • Trinity Trigger
  • Drago Noka
  • Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
  • 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
  • Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE VIDEO
  • Super Trunko Go

New on Xbox Store

  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox
  • Dig Deep
  • Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix
  • Aquarist
  • DoraKone
  • Creepy Tale 2
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Special Edition
  • Fran Bow
  • Skinny and Franko: Fists of Violence
  • Sweet Bakery Tycoon
  • Omega Strikers
  • Ampersat

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

  • Afterimage
  • Bramble: The Mountain King
  • Mortal Shell: Complete Edition
  • Toy Soldiers HD
  • Family Fun Night

Next week: Redfall, Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/Xbox One), Ravenlok, Weeping Willow, Age of Wonders 4, Death or Treat, Moonrise Fall, Swordbreaker: Origins, and Color Pals.

Written by

Matt Gander

Matt is Games Asylum's most prolific writer, having produced a non-stop stream of articles since 2001. A retro collector and bargain hunter, his knowledge has been found in the pages of tree-based publication Retro Gamer.

