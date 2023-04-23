This week’s UK chart sees an all-new top three

We forget how long exactly, but a long time has certainly passed since we last saw three new arrivals occupy the top three positions in the UK retail chart.

The ultra-violent Dead Island 2 claimed the top spot across the board – it’s no.1 in the multiformat chart, along with the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series charts. Reviews have generally been positive, resulting in a respectable 74% Metacritic. Perhaps the timing was right for something dumb and fun.

Minecraft Dungeons took #2 in the all formats chart, plus #6 in the PS4 chart, #8 in the PS5 chart, and #5 in the Xbox Series chart – despite being available on Game Pass. It’ll be interesting to see if it has the same staying power as Minecraft Dungeons before it.

Then at #3, it’s Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp, which just like Dead Island 2 before it, was hit was a length delay prior to release. It also claimed no.1 in the Switch top twenty, dislodging the ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Back in the all formats top ten, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #4 – down from #2. Following suit, FIFA 23, Super Mario Odyssey, Hogwarts Legacy, and Resident Evil 4 all fell, taking positions #5 through to #8. Vanilla Minecraft held onto #9, meaning there are two Minecraft titles in the top ten.

Then at #10 it’s God of War Ragnarök, down four positions. New release God of Rock, on the other hand, wasn’t as fortunate, failing to make a top 40 appearance.