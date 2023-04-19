New on Switch: Advance Wars: Reboot Camp, Minecraft Legends, Final Fantasy I-VI, Coffee Talk 2, Tin Hearts, more

Even before today’s Indie World was revealed, complete with stealth drops for Teslagrad 2, Teslagrad Remastered, and Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, this week was looking like a corker for new Switch titles – with big-name releases from Nintendo, Microsoft, Square-Enix, and more.

The WayForward developed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches Friday, bringing together two much-loved GBA strategic battlers. We recall losing many hours to the original back in 2001, tucked up in bed with the GBA SP. Reviews are positive so far, with Eurogamer calling it a “slick” update. Minecraft Legends offers strategic play too, putting a new spin on the blockbuster. While it has garnered a handful of positive reviews, the amount of 5/10s it has gained is also slightly worrying. Certainly, don’t expect anything particularly deep.

The utter madmen that are Square-Enix are about to drop six Final Fantasy pixel art remasters too, available for £14.99 each or in one £64.99 bundle. Will you be able to finish them all before the Etrian Odyssey HD remasters launch next month?

From Asphalt GT creators Gameloft comes Disney Speedstorm, with a choice of three founder’s editions to choose from – ranging from £28.99 to £64.99. It is, reportedly, a decent enough kart racer but word has it the Switch version suffers from performance issues. Nintendo Life awarded it 6/10.

Tin Hearts comes from ex-Lionhead (Fable) staff, being a Victorian-era time manipulation puzzler with a story to tell. This Switch version launches ahead of the pack, seemingly to avoid Zelda: TotK hype.

We can also expect the League of Legends spin-off The Mageseeker – from the team behind Moonlighter – rhythm action battler God of Rock, full price 2.5D beat’em up DNF Duel, and the anticipated heart-to-heart coffee brewer Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly.

Then there’s Acquire’s dungeon crawling RPG Labyrinth of Zangetsu, Qubyte’s pixel art run ‘n gunner Wild Dogs – with proceeds going towards helping abandoned animals – Egyptian 3D platformer Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit, and Cavity Busters – a roguelite “toothpunk” shooter with a dental hygiene theme. Between those last two, we have spitting and rinsing covered.

New Switch eShop releases

Disney Speedstorm – Standard Founder’s Pack – £28.99

Disney Speedstorm – Deluxe Founder’s Pack- £48.99

Disney Speedstorm – Ultimate Founder’s Pack – £64.99

Disney Speedstorm is the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. It’s a thrilling arcade racing experience where players will need to master each character’s unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – £49.99

The Orange Star nation needs you! Put your battle strategy to the test in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for Nintendo Switch.

The Game Boy Advance classics have been rebuilt from the ground up, featuring all the gameplay of the originals with the added ability to challenge your friends online!

Tackle strategic, turn-based missions as you manoeuvre land, air and naval units. Take down enemy squads, capture bases, and fight to restore peace.

Minecraft Legends – £33.49

The piglins’ Nether corruption is spreading across the Overworld, scorching everything it touches. Are you the hero who will protect this gentle land? Plan your strategy and face the piglins in epic battles – but be warned: they always fight back. Take on piglin bases by day and defend your allies after dusk. Explore lush biomes filled with treasures and perils, meet new friends, and reunite with familiar mobs. With the allays by your side, all that’s left to do is save the world.

FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle – £64.99

The games that inspired a generation come to life once more, in the ultimate 2D pixel remaster!

Enjoy universally updated 2D pixel graphics and the beautifully rearranged soundtrack.

Gameplay is improved with modernised UI, and extras such as a bestiary, illustration gallery and music player allow further immersion into the world of the game.

This bundle lets you purchase all six games from FINAL FANTASY 1 to FINAL FANTASY 6 at a discount price.

God of Rock – £24.99

The mysterious God of Rock has revived the souls of the universe’s greatest musicians to clash for his entertainment. Revitalized with new bodies and new powers, each musician will become a contestant in his game, battling it out with each other for musical supremacy on a global stage.

God of Rock blends rhythm-based gameplay with fighting game mechanics in tense 1v1 matches. Choose from a dozen unique fighters, each with their own design, mechanics, and harmonic attacks. Soften up your opponent by executing normal moves and building meter by hitting notes to the beat of the song, then spend your meter to unleash EX and special moves do damage and add complexity to their tracks. Finally, finish them off with a devastating Super attack! As the battle progresses, the music track will continue to grow in complexity and difficulty until only one fighter is left standing!

Tin Hearts – £24.99

Behind every brilliant invention, hides an incredible story. From members of the team that brought you Fable, comes Tin Hearts – an immersive puzzle adventure game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise.

Guide a troop of mischievous tin soldiers through a magical toy-filled world using a variety of whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide them to their goal. March through 40+ levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story, of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – £35.99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games loved by millions of players from all over the globe. Play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy’s characters – as well as new, horrific threats.

Teslagrad 2 – £16.75

Lumina, a young Teslamancer, finds herself stranded after her airship crashes in Wyrmheim, a remote and treacherous land to the North. Embark on a dangerous adventure, exploring a gigantic, abandoned tower looming over a fjordside valley, on a quest to get Lumina home and back to her family. Use electromagnetic powers to survive the dangers of a wild and untamed land. Defend yourself against Viking raiders, face gruesome beasts inspired by Nordic mythology, and triumph against epic bosses! As your journey progresses, you’ll discover new skills and equipment needed to uncover the secrets of the land and delve into the dark past of Lumina’s ancestors.

Teslagrad 2 is the follow-up to the hugely popular physics-based game where electromagnetic powers are at the heart of survival. With improved visuals, a bigger world, and new puzzle-solving tools, Teslagrad 2 delivers a fresh and immersive puzzle-platform experience!

Teslagrad Remastered – £8.38

The Kingdom of Elektropia is under siege by a tyrant king, who rules over its people with an iron fist. When a city-wide manhunt comes for him, a young boy escapes into the Tesla Tower. Once home to a sect of technological wizards known as the Teslamancers, it is now a forgotten vault of ancient technologies and forgotten history. You are on your own, with only the tools of the lost Teslamancers and your wits to survive.

Discover and master the lost art of Teslamancy. Solve intricate puzzles and perform incredible feats through electromagnetism. Use these powers to ascend the decrepit tower and bask in a steampunk inspired vision of old Europe in this non-linear puzzle-platforming adventure, and uncover the lore hidden in the visual storytelling of the hand-drawn environments. Can you uncover the secrets of the tower and topple the tyrant?

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – £24.99

Developed by Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™ is an action RPG that takes place in the League of Legends universe. In the kingdom of Demacia, the Mageseekers hold the power to oppress magic-using citizens in the name of public order–by inducting and indoctrinating them, locking them away, or driving them into hiding.

Play as Sylas, a spell-stealing mage who has just broken free of his unjust captivity at the Mageseekers’ hands. Wielding the chains that once bound you, you must liberate your homeland from tyranny, one Mageseeker at a time.

It’s time to unshackle the magic.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly – £12.49

In a time where people are isolated from each other, Coffee Talk is a place where we can reconnect over a cup of warm drink.

It’s time to revisit your favorite late-night coffee shop and reconnect with your fantasy friends over a warm drink or two. You are a barista, and your customers aren’t always humans, listen to their stories and influence their hearts with a warm cup of coffee or two.

DNF Duel: Who’s Next – £40.99

Action fighting at its extreme! One of the most popular and widely played RPGs in the world, Dungeon and Fighter is now back as a 2.5D action fighting game. Choose from 16 charming characters, each with their distinct skills and personalities. Outsmart, outplay, or downright beat up your opponents and become the master of the Ultimate Will!

Labyrinth of Zangetsu – £24.99

Labyrinth of Zangetsu is a 3D Dungeon Crawler RPG by Acquire. It features a team of skilled warriors from all over the world who have been sent on a mission to defeat the ever-growing numbers of Ink Beasts.

Dude, Where Is My Beer? – £13.49

Can you find a normal beer in a world of conspicuously flavoured craft beer, and solve the mystery of the elusive, missing pilsner, using nostalgic interface from the golden age of adventure games? Talk to West Coast IPA and American Black Ale drinking hipsters and solve beer related puzzles at different stages of drunkenness; explore locations like a sports bar, a microbrewery, a dive bar and a rock bar in the city of Oslo, in your quest of finding a pilsner.

Funny Sunny – £5.39

Welcome to the whimsical world of “Funny Sunny”! Step into the shoes of a cheerful sun on a quest to collect all the stars in the galaxy. With its vibrant and colorful cartoon-style graphics, “Funny Sunny” will transport you to a playful and imaginative universe filled with endless possibilities.

Using your powerful gravitational pull and precise aiming skills, you must navigate through a series of challenging levels filled with bouncy objects, moving platforms, and other obstacles. Each level is more exciting than the last, offering new puzzles to solve and bonuses to discover.

LOST EPIC -Premium Edition- £20.69

The Premium Edition contains…

1. LOST EPIC (game)

2. LOST EPIC -Digital Artbook & Soundtrack-

Digital artbook (100+ pages)

Soundtrack (16 tracks)

LOST EPIC is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG about a war between gods and humanity.

Become a knight and set out across the sanctuaries to overthrow the six gods of the world.

LOST EPIC – £17.49

LOST EPIC is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG about a war between gods and humanity.

Become a knight and set out across the sanctuaries to overthrow the six gods of the world.

Just Xiangqi – £5.39

This is a refreshing Chinese chess game with realistic graphics and a detailed audio tutorial that will keep you entertained, even as a novice. A variety of well-designed challenges will test your tactics. Sit back and relax, as you transform into a master of strategy.

Chinese Chess is one of the three major types of chess in the world, and is played with red and black round pieces on a square board. It simulates an ancient battle between two armies on a dynamic battlefield, in which the opponent’s general is captured to achieve ultimate victory.

Park Story – £15.49

Unravel handcrafted puzzle dungeons and confront your demons in Park Story — a reimagination of the classic top-down action adventure. Trapped, Parker must defeat Caim to escape haunted Mahagow Glen Country Park, helping friendly ghosts with unfinished business and unlocking the park’s deepest secrets.

Arcana of Paradise —The Tower— £16.75

Choose from 20 children and perfect your deck as you battle against The Tower’s bizarre inhabitants in real time!

Make split-second decisions in real-time card battles to survive the depths of The Tower. Your card’s effects will change depending on their orientation, so you’ll need to pay close attention and flip them to suit your strategies in order to overcome the trials that await you.

Time your guards, combo your attacks, charge up powerful magic, and collect legendary relics in your search for food, as you guide the children in their search for Paradise, all the way to the bottom!

Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit – £35.00

Poor Molly! A sculptor’s apprentice cursed into a snake-haired Medusa – and so, every living thing she goes near instantly turns into a stone statue. Every living thing! Enemies and friends, bosses and shopkeepers, monsters and allies, even animals and small insects, they all turn to stone.

Molly’s quest takes her through a series of mystical temples, as she struggles with loneliness and alienation. Inside these temples, gravity is “local”. Molly’s “down” is calculated from the surface she’s currently standing on, which means she can easily walk up walls, or upside down in the ceiling. This allows the level design to twist in on itself, and curl into labyrinths that are physically impossible. Petrified enemies accompany gravity puzzles and non-euclidean architecture, in M. C. Escher scavenger hunts.

Mr. Sun’s Hatbox – £13.49

The dastardly Mr Moon and his troublemakers have stolen Mr Sun’s hatbox delivery from a humble courier company. With the fate of an aspiring apparel business at stake, it’s up to you to build a team, stage a series of heists, and get it back.

Starting out as a solo delivery squad, you’ll need to build up an organization of reformed hat thieves and work together as a team or against each other to beat the odds. Whether you’re sending your unit out on covert or chaotic missions, you’ll make use of a closetful of stylish headgear and an assortment of weapons to track down and return the stolen package to its rightful owner.

Light of Life – £4.99

Light of Life is a challenging precision platformer about an elf named Elanor who possesses an incredible power!

The magical Life Fragments have been stolen by malicious goblins, and it’s up to Elanor to use her trusty bow and arrow to recover them.

Featuring over 100 handmade levels full of cute, colorful pixel art, Light of Life offers a fun challenge for everyone.

Melonizard – £3.59

2D Adventure/Action game where stealth is at the forefront. With 22 separate levels, each one offering a different experience, you’ll be asked to be careful and overcome the different obstacles to reach the fruit at the end of each level! Be prepared for obstacles that will require you to change your strategy as the levels change! Enjoy this adventure with the changing atmosphere, enemy variety, difficulty and level design as you progress!

Sunrise GP – £13.49

Sunrise GP is a classic take on arcade racers. Take on the challenges, check your results on the leaderboards and have a great time with your friends – racing with up to four people on the split screen.

Sunrise GP features cars inspired by European classics and races through fantastic locations – among beaches, caves, mountains and lakes. Everything is designed to help you relax and soak up the laid-back atmosphere. The amazing soundtrack also enhances the unique experience.

Panic Porcupine – £6.29

Help Panic blast through over 50 stages of topsy-turvy, spike-laced, slime-drenched, buzzsaw-filled deathtraps in this mashup of precision platforming and high speed gameplay

Summer Bubble Splash – £3.59

Summer Bubble Splash is a colour matching game where you match bubbles with the same colour in a straight or diagonal line to splash them. Simple touch controls makes this game beginner friendly and with increasing difficulty the over 100 puzzles offers also experienced player a little challenge. Two game modes are available the arcade mode where you progress through the map or the classic mode where you level up through matching the same bubbles and earn coins. The earned coins can be used to purchase different boosters to help and to solve difficult levels. Summarizing summer bubble splash is a fun matching game for everyone! Happy splashing!

Japanese NEKOSAMA Games The Outlaws – £7.49

The 15th Japanese Escape Games series!!

GAME SYSTEM

This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game).

Cavity Busters – £10.49

Take control of Gummy The Soft, whose fall from The Great Gob was far and hard. Chomp your way through tough as teeth enemies and face the dreaded Pearly Knights, a true test of your enam-mettle. Collect upgrades AND diseases to enhance your agility and control over your one and only tooth. Brush and floss daily.

Moe Waifu H – £4.49

Meet 5 lovely bachelorettes and impress them with your rhythm and sharp reflexes! Moe Waifu H is a simple and addictive rhythm action puzzler where your goal is to match your target icon at the bottom of the screen to the incoming heart, star, bolt or diamond icons that fly in from the top and sides of the screen. Match them before they touch the target, and your score will climb. Fail to match them and you’ll lose hearts!

As you clear each stage in Moe Waifu H, you’ll get closer to your chosen female companion, revealing more intimate outfits and unlocking tougher challenges. Each girl is voiced, and their expressions change in reaction to your gameplay, so don’t let them down! Can you unlock all of their cute outfits and win them over?

Tales of the Neon Sea – £17.99

Tales of the Neon Sea is a retro-style pixel-art adventure, set in a fully-realized cyberpunk cityscape where you will encounter innumerous items to investigate, curious easter eggs, and a whole cast of interactive NPCs. You must analyze every detail, and discover the truth that lurks behind the heavy mist…

NachoCado – £8.99

HOLY GUACAMOLE

NachoCado is a fast-paced, cartoonish side-scrolling game, that pits the delicious avocados against the crunchy and sneaky nachos. The map is filled with waves of nacho enemies; only YOU can stop them.

DO YOU LIKE TOMATOES?

Increase your power with a variety of helpful boosts. Move like lightning, shoot with an insane speed, or grab yourself an extra life. The possibilities are… countable. You either win and secure a future for all of Avocadokind or you die trying.

Carbage – £13.49

Carbage is a charming, easy-to-use, no-threshold, bumper car game for everyone with a cartoonish style, where you can play with your friends.

Pick your drivers – Who will be the winner today?

The screaming punk, the redheaded woman, the cute teddy bear, or the funny alien? They are all already waiting in the starting blocks to overtake their opponents and overcome obstacles to the win.

Animal Shelter Simulator – £13.49

Save our four-legged friends!

Animal Shelter Simulator grants you the opportunity to tackle the challenging but also highly rewarding task of running a refuge for strays and rescues. Witness firsthand how much effort goes into helping abandoned and injured animals as you handle a number of tasks necessary for your shelter to operate smoothly.

Super Geisha Neon – £4.49

Kind-hearted girl was trapped by the evil shogun. He wants to forcefully marry her, but that’s not gonna happen — our brave geisha will surely find the way to escape her prison cell and past all the deadly traps and labyrinths of the mighty evil-doer. Luckily she has a tiny sidekick by her side — a talkative mouse who will guide her through these deadly halls.

Super Geisha Neon combines the platforming experience with arcade puzzles just like they did in the 80’s. Trust us, it’s old school all the way. Players will need to time their jumps, coordinate their actions and use their wits to solve some interactive puzzles. These goodies are packed with comfy pixel art that is basically infused with 8-bit nostalgia. Do you remember the times of epic retro games and chiptune music? You’ll find them in our newest title as well!

Yello Adventures – £5.39

Overcome challenging and dangerous platforms with a variety of different and challenging enemies and make sure you are prepared for the boss at the end of the level where you will show your experience and expertise! Spend the money you get from enemies in the in-game store, upgrade your weapon and become more effective in your fight against your enemies!

Halftime Heroes – £4.49

Instant RPG Action

Halftime Heroes is a Survival Rogue Action RPG where you fight monsters, defeat bosses, obtain loot and spend gold increasing your skills!

Road Builder – £8.09

The player’s task is to connect selected entry and exit roads by creating complex structures of intersections and junctions so that traffic interferes with each other as little as possible.

Are you frustrated with traffic jams on the road? In this game, you will play the role of an architect, and the fate of the drivers will be in your hands only. Think and create optimal roads so that as many cars as possible pass through them in the shortest possible time. Don’t forget about the budget!

Wild Dogs – £8.99

The world is under a frantic alien attack. Amidst the chaos and with the army virtually subdued, the deadliest and most inconsequential pair of specialists are called upon to do what must be done. Join the war hunting aliens around the world and in every way possible.

Next week: Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, Bramble: The Mountain King, Mugen Souls, Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery, Omega Strikers, Chernobyl: Origins, Nuclear Blaze, Magical Drop VI, DoraKone, DROP – System Breach, Neko Rescue Tale, Desta: The Memories Between, Mangavania, The Excrawlers, Super Alloy Ranger, 44 Minutes in Nightmare, Contraptions 2, Velocity Noodle, Minabo – A walk through life, and Ninja Smasher!