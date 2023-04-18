Flynn’s Arcade reveals Murtop – Bomberman meets DigDug, essentially

Following on from the excellent Donut Dodo, publisher Flynn’s Arcade has revealed another new faux arcade game, again closely mimicking the look and feel of a coin muncher circa 1983.

Murtop takes DigDug’s underground burrowing and combines it with the ability to drop bombs, a la Bomberman. You play as rabbit Murti, out to stop an infestation of moles from gobbling their carrots.

In addition to lots of explosions, we can also expect 256 stages – including a kill screen – five chiptune tracks, a CRT filter, and a TATE mode. All rendered in sixteen glorious colours, no less.

It’s due to surface on Steam and Switch on May 18th for a credit crunching £4.99.