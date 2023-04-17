This week’s UK chart sees three Mario games within the top ten

Super Mario mania continues to grip the UK retail chart, with two Mario titles within the top five – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #2, and the current Switch pack-in Super Mario Odyssey at #5.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe also returned at #10 – up from #17.

The plumber is causing such a stir that even Mario Strikers: Battle League Football has managed re-enter at the lower end of the chart, sliding in at #30.

Speaking of football, it’s FIFA 23 that manages to claim the UK chart top spot for another week. Resident Evil 4 and Hogwarts Legacy fell one position each, now at #3 and #4 respectively.

God of War Ragnarok climbed to #6, Gran Turismo 7 held onto #7, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped to #8, and then at #9 it’s Minecraft. We may see a second Minecraft title within the top ten next week, with the launch of the multiformat Minecraft Legends just days away.

This week’s UK top 40 saw a new arrival too – the belated retail release of Cult of Lamb took #28, while also showing up at #18 in the Switch top twenty.

Check back next week to see how Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, Minecraft Legends and Dead Island 2 performed. We may see the retail releases of Front Mission 1st and Prodeus make appearances too.