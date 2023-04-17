Categories

This week’s UK chart sees three Mario games within the top ten

Super Mario mania continues to grip the UK retail chart, with two Mario titles within the top five – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #2, and the current Switch pack-in Super Mario Odyssey at #5.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe also returned at #10 – up from #17.

The plumber is causing such a stir that even Mario Strikers: Battle League Football has managed re-enter at the lower end of the chart, sliding in at #30.

Speaking of football, it’s FIFA 23 that manages to claim the UK chart top spot for another week. Resident Evil 4 and Hogwarts Legacy fell one position each, now at #3 and #4 respectively.

God of War Ragnarok climbed to #6, Gran Turismo 7 held onto #7, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped to #8, and then at #9 it’s Minecraft. We may see a second Minecraft title within the top ten next week, with the launch of the multiformat Minecraft Legends just days away.

This week’s UK top 40 saw a new arrival too – the belated retail release of Cult of Lamb took #28, while also showing up at #18 in the Switch top twenty.

Check back next week to see how Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, Minecraft Legends and Dead Island 2 performed. We may see the retail releases of Front Mission 1st and Prodeus make appearances too.

Matt Gander

Matt is Games Asylum's most prolific writer, having produced a non-stop stream of articles since 2001. A retro collector and bargain hunter, his knowledge has been found in the pages of tree-based publication Retro Gamer.

