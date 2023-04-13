TRON: Identity, Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, Castle of Shikigami 2, Wildfrost, and Process of Elimination hit the Switch

It’s always pleasing to something new based on the neon-hued world of Disney’s TRON, and this week’s release of TRON: Identity on Switch is no different. Bithell Games are behind this well-received short visual novel, which reportedly offers a degree of replay value. Scores so far are mostly clocking in at 8/10, although reviewers do warn of a cliff-hanger ending. More to come, eh?

It’s also pleasing to see Sherlock Holmes The Awakened hit the Switch the same day as other versions, instead of being a belated conversion releasing a few months later. It’s less pleasing to discover (via Pocket Tactics) that the Switch version allegedly suffers from performance issues. Shame, as this Lovecraftian spin on the adventure series is faring well on Xbox Series and PS5, with the Xbox version yet to receive a review score lower than 7/10.

Speaking of belated conversions, Castle Renovator is out today. It’s a game of two halves – the hub world gives the chance to create a small kingdom and charge rent, while the mission-based side of things involves cleaning up dungeons, repairing ships, and cleaning up after a hurricane. We gave the PS4 version a 6/10.

As usual, there’s a smattering of retro and retro-style releases. After a few delays, ININ Games’ Cannon Dancer – Osman should be with us. It’s a 1996 arcade game by ex-Capcom developers that’s heavily influenced by Strider. Something of a hidden gem. Alfa System’s Castle of Shikigami 2 makes a comeback too, offering new modes. This vertically scrolling shooter has become a cult favourite over the years, originally hitting the PS2 as a budget release in Europe.

Then there’s Hyper-5, a cinematic style horizontal shooter, and the whole lot sillier Dogfight – A Sausage Bomber Story.

We can also expect the tactical roguelike deck builder Wildfrost – which has garnered a positive reception so far – NiS America’s murder mystery Process of Elimination, Capcom’s Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and a brand-new Hello Kitty game – which we couldn’t find much information on. Looks like it’s a music rhythm thing with racing elements.

Next week is looking like a corker for new releases, so ready your virtual wallet.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – £49.99

This product is a bundle which includes Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol.1 and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2.

The Battle Network is back! Get ready to jack in to the net to face off against deadly enemy programs in electrifying grid based battles, and search the net for rare and powerful BattleChips to build the ultimate deck of special moves!

The renowned Mega Man Battle Network series, which has expanded into anime and comics, is back in the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. This bundle includes ten action-packed games plus additional features like a gallery of illustrations and music! In addition, online play is supported!

In 200X, the rapid advancement of Internet technology has created the “network age.” People have come to enjoy the benefits of network technology through portable exploration devices called “PET” and personality simulation programs called NetNavi. As the network world expands and life becomes more convenient, however, network crime is raging. Main character Lan Hikari and his NetNavi, MegaMan.EXE, join forces to confront these incidents.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection includes:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

TRON: Identity – £14.99

In a new Grid, forgotten by its creator and left alone to evolve without User intervention, an unprecedented crime has been committed. The Repository stands at the center of this society. In the aftermath of a break-in, the future of this Grid hangs in the balance.

TRON: Identity is a visual novel adventure following Query, a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom. Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it’s up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth.

The decisions you make will actively influence the story, with a multitude of possible outcomes, good and bad – all depending on your carefully chosen words. You’ll interact with a number of intriguing characters, and decide whether to ally with them, spurn them, or even derezz them. However you choose to deal with them, you’ll need to recover their lost memories in your search for answers, puzzling your way through defragging Identity Discs.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – £39.99

Experience a nerve-racking Lovecraftian adventure, rebuilt from the ground up with modern graphics and gameplay. Become Sherlock Holmes, and find yourself at the heart of the terrifying Cthulhu Mythos as you investigate a series of mysterious disappearances in Europe and the US.

A Lovecraft meets Sherlock Holmes crossover, The Awakened puts you up against the legendary Cthulhu Mythos. Investigate a series of mysterious disappearances, apparently linked to a dark cult that worships an Ancient God. Whatever their plan is, you must put a stop to it… or face unspeakable consequences.

For the first time in his life, Sherlock is truly afraid. A man of rationale and reason, he faces an otherworldly entity that defies all logic, and this discovery is as enlightening as it is shattering. The pursuit of the truth pushes Sherlock to the verge of madness, and it’s the only story that Watson will never publish.

Taking place in 1882, The Awakened lifts the curtain on how Sherlock and John, mere roommates at the time, became the world-famous crime-solving duo.

The Mystery of the Mayan Ruins – £3.49

Welcome to our new edition of The Mystery saga. This time we take to you The Mystery of the Mayan Ruins!

J. Smith is a retired treasure hunter until one day his family is kidnapped. The kidnappers have offered a deal: getting them the Medallion of Eternal Youth in exchange for his family. J. Smith now starts again one of his adventures, this time to recover the lost medallion and bring his family back home. According to legend, the medallion is hidden in the Mayan ruins. The trip will not be easy: many puzzles and riddles will need to be solved to find the medallion. The journey starts now. Are you ready?

Will you be able to recover the medallion?

Will J. Smith be able to get his family?

Find out in this amazing Point and Click!

Nightshade Ninja Warrior – £2.69

Nightshade Ninja Warrior is an action-packed game that combines elements of adventure, combat, and stealth. Players take on the role of a skilled ninja, who must traverse a dangerous landscape filled with enemies, obstacles, and treacherous terrain. As players progress through the game, they will encounter various enemies, each with their unique strengths and weaknesses. Combat sequences are fast-paced and intense, with players using a variety of abilities to defeat their foes. The game also features challenging boss fights, where players must utilize their skills and strategy to emerge victorious.

In addition to combat, Nightshade Ninja Warrior also offers a stealth aspect, where players must use their ninja skills to sneak past enemies undetected. This adds an extra layer of challenge to the game, requiring players to think tactically and strategically to overcome obstacles and complete objectives.

With stunning visuals and a richly detailed world, Nightshade Ninja Warrior is a game that will keep players engaged and entertained for hours on end!

Zodiakalik – £8.99

On a journey through 8 Kingdoms. It will be a journey of great adventures, suspense, terror, joy, comedy, humor, battles, drama.

Repit – £2.69

Bob is an ordinary person living a simple measured life. Outside in mid-December, it’s snowing a little. After stopping by for groceries and a large pack of ice cream for his daughter, Bob leaves the store and is about to go to the car, but then he slips, falls and let’s go of the full cart. The cart rolls and crashes into an elderly but well-dressed and stately-looking man, knocking him to the ground. Bob tries to get up and run to help the man, but in the blink of an eye everything around freezes, the clouds thicken and a bloody dark fog envelops the area. Not having time to recover, Bob looks at the old man and is horrified, a dark figure with bright red eyes rises above the ground, opens his mouth and says in an eerie voice:

Pitiful brat, I will deprive you of your human appearance, you will forever try to get out of the closed loop of punishment and only hope for deliverance from suffering will move you!

Before the dark figure can finish, Bob feels himself starting to fail, falling underground and beginning to turn inside out. Feeling incredible pain, Bob lands on his new feet in an angular cave…

Wildfrost – £16.75

Take on the elements in Wildfrost, a tactical roguelike deckbuilder!

The sun has frozen over, succumbing to the Wildfrost. The town of Snowdwell and its survivors stand as the last bastion against an eternal winter… Build up a deck of powerful card companions and elemental items, as you battle to reach the Sun Temple and banish the frost once and for all!

Hyper-5 – £8.99

Deep space scount ship Hyper-5 has received a distress signal and heads into battle against an unknown threat. As a pilot on your own and facing nearly impossible odds, you’ll need to survive more than forty enemy types and massive boss encounters across the varied land, air and underwater stages of planet 4GDT.

Hyper-5 draws inspiration from shoot’em up genre classics of the ‘90s while offering modern advancements in cinematic style! Traditional side-scrolling action is presented in 3D with screen-filling visual effects and thrilling cutscenes. Complete in-game challenges to unlock over twenty weapon systems, ship upgrades and gallery extras!

Castle of Shikigami2 – £29.29

“Castle of Shikigami2” is a bullet-hell shooting game that first appeared in arcades in 2003 and was later ported to the NINTENDO GAMECUBE™ platforms (Japanese version only).

This time, 20 years have passed since the arcade version was released, and the game features not only “Arcade Mode” but also “New Entry Mode” and “Dramatic Change Mode” as new modes.

The game allows players to enjoy a deep storyline while still being a shooting game.

Dramatic shooter “Castle of Shikigami2” is finally coming to Nintendo Switch!

Cannon Dancer – Osman – £24.99

Set in the near future of the 21st century, the world is controlled by a single corrupt government and under the threat of a evil sorceress, Abdullah the Slaver. Luckily, a lone assassin and top class agent named Kirin offers his skills as weapons for hire.

Kirin must infiltrate the city to defeat several enemies, panic and terror. But once inside the cult’s main temple, he gets attacked by the police force and left to die… Only thanks to his inner strength can he break free from his chained imprisonment and start moving with a single goal in mind: getting revenge against Jack Layzon, the Judicial Affairs Director that hired him initially. But this is far from enough: Three other members of the Teki wants him dead for personal reasons…

JarataireRPG – £0.89

A simple puzzle game where you select and erase the same monster girl tiles.

Only the top tile can be selected, so be careful of the order in which you remove them.

Skills can be used depending on the combination of monster girls.

Let’s erase more and more and give great damage to the enemy.

Tray Racers! – £0.00

From the creators of PHOGS!, Tray Racers! is a free-to-play racing game set in a vibrant post-apocalyptic world. Armed with nothing but your trusty tray, you play as a ragtag kid speedster – race solo or with up to 16 players through a wacky playground of randomly-generated sand dunes, cute critters, bouncy cactus forests and more!

Surf the sizzling sands. Dazzle your pals with tray tricks. Hitch a ride on a giant worm. And outspeed your friends to become…the ultimate Tray Racer!

Sable’s Grimoire: A Dragon’s Treasure – £5.99

With Sable’s first year at Amadronia Academy coming to an end, he wants to spend the upcoming break studying in peace while his friends and classmates head home for the holidays.

However, his half-dragon best friend and roommate, Drakan, has been trying to get him to visit her home for months now, and that time has finally come. Before the duo can set off, a surprise visit from Drakan’s mother, Nidhogg forces a seemingly cursed artifact onto Sable.

Will Sable manage to survive the holidays in one piece?

New Tanks – £5.00

Go to the base of the evil General Darkmore to disrupt his cunning plans to take over the world. Control your tank skillfully in battles against various enemies. Avoid the saw machine. Blow up the car bomb before it gets to you.

Castle Renovator – £12.59

You start on your own inherited piece of land. Work as a craftsman to clean, repair, build and decorate medieval, renaissance and baroque buildings and castles. Visit beautiful locations, breathe new life into old rooms and as you know – hard work pays off – so maybe one day you will become the King?

Do you want to see what the castle chambers look like in different locations? By completing quests you will have the opportunity to visit many beautiful lands where in addition to castles you will have the opportunity to clean, clean, build, renovate, repair and decorate sheds, barns, huts, houses, mansions, palaces and even pirate ships!

Beholgar – £8.99

An evil sorcerer reads the ancient book and invites an evil god to earth. It is necessary to eliminate this evil threat. And the fate of the earth is in the hands of a barbarian.

Beholgar is a classically styled 2D Metroidvania adventure. Explore caverns, ancient woods, and deadly castles; battle creatures and solve ancient mysteries in the kingdom.

Dogfight – £14.99

Join the Sausage Bomber Corps for daring missions to defend the nations of Relishtonia and more against the world-conquering ambitions from the mysterious Vega Nation.

Sokolor – £4.49

Sokolor is a puzzle game with innovative mechanics. Push the colored cubes into their correct positions, but first you need to paint yourself the same color to be able to push them!

– Isekai Junior Manager – – £14.90

Isekai Junior Manager – ?is a visual novel game in which the protagonist, who is reborn as a noble family in Isekai was exiled and fallen. He develops his unique products using his skills and modern knowledge.

He cooperates with heroines with various characteristics to sell and become the best manager in the Isekai.

This Bishojo Game released in 2021 under the “Calcite” brand has been reworked for the “PandaShojo” platform for players of all ages worldwide to enjoy.

Process of Elimination – £35.99

A hapless student named Wato Hojo finds himself among a group of talented detectives and must take part in their investigation to stop a prolific serial killer that hides among their ranks. Can they solve the case before they’re all eliminated?

TAPE: Unveil the Memories – £17.99

Iria, a girl from the small town of Antumbria, receives a VHS tape from her father asking for help. From this message, Iria will dive into her memories, where she will have to use her father’s old video camera to explore her memory and discover her family’s dark secrets.

Will she be able to find the truth hidden behind the lens of the camera?

Ultra Pixel Survive – £4.99

Command heroes with unique abilities, harvest natural resources to collect materials, then build and develop your military defenses.

Each night the enemy hordes will attack the village, and challenge your strategic and tactical prowess to survive. Explore dark underground dungeons, and wage battle against gigantic bosses!

Evolve your weapons by gathering new materials, and survive the epic onslaught for as long as possible.

Castle of the Underdogs Ep1 – £8.99

Join Hikaru, a mischevous and carefree girl that learns magic, in a really absurd adventure where she must recruit dozens of friends in order to restore the peace in the Bestann Federation despite spreading chaos to most places she steps on.

Farmslider – £4.99

With colorful and minimalistic sliding puzzles, Farm Slider is easy to play, challenging to finish and impossible to put down! Challenge your brain and enjoy several hours of puzzling fun, suited for all ages.

Featuring lots of levels with different farm towns pictures but there’s an issue: they are all out of place! Slide your way through and rearrange the pictures until they match the original in order to complete the level.

Some levels may seem impossible at first, but we promise: they can all be done! Try different combinations until you get the perfect combination — the challenge will be worth it!

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS HAPPINESS PARADE – £17.59

Get ready for a rad and unexpected journey through the world of Sanrio in a music rhythm game like nothing you’ve experienced before.

Join Hello Kitty and two friends on a delightful music tour as they spread happiness to everyone. Along the way they’ll discover new friends to join their musical parades. However, jealous of Hello Kitty’s growing fanbase, Kurami will stop at nothing to end the music, dispatching goons and laying traps to stop the momentum.

It’s up to you to dance, dance, dance to the beat, avoid traps, use each character’s unique abilities, collect coins and upgrades, complete challenges, and bring joy to the world around you! With a robust soundtrack filled with over 40 amazing pop hits, you’ll be dancing to the music long after you put the controllers down.

