UK chart: EA Sports PGA Tour tees off at #8

Last week was quiet for big name releases, and that’s something reflected in this week’s retail chart.

Just two new releases debuted in the all-formats UK top 40. EA Sports PGA Tour took a respectable #8, while also taking #6 in the PS5 chart and #5 in the Xbox Series chart. Then all the way down at #39 we find Hello Neighbour 2, which gained a belated Switch retail release last week.

There were two noteworthy re-entries, however – Gran Turismo 7 is back at #7 after a top 40 absence. This appears to be down to a price cut, with the ravishing racer recently available for £27 on Amazon. The Last of Us Part II also rocketed from #30 to #5, fuelled by a price cut likewise.

The chart has a new no.1, too – FIFA 23 has returned to the top spot, dislodging Resident Evil 4 in the process. And this was despite EA teasing FIFA’s replacement.

Resident Evil 4 fell to #2 with Hogwarts Legacy holding onto #3. At #4 it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, up one position. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fell to #6, God of War Ragnarök held onto #9, and then at #10 it’s Super Mario Odyssey – down two positions, despite Super Mario Bros. Movie hype.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Mario & Rabbids: Sparks of Hope did benefit, though, climbing the chart. Seven games featuring Super Mario within the top 40 certainly isn’t anything to sniff at.