Out this week: Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, GhostWire: Tokyo, Mega Man Battle Network Collection, Cannon Dancer, more

Bethesda’s GhostWire: Tokyo was well-received when it launched on PS5 around a year ago. With the exclusivity deal expired, it’s now the turn of Xbox owners to go ghost hunting in a spook-filled Tokyo. Off the back of the recent Hi-Fi RUSH, from the same studio, it should notch up some impressive download figures. As a GamePass release, it isn’t exactly set to make tills ring.

Free of Nacon’s shackles, Frogwares is also back with the Lovecraftian adventure

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. Set in 1882, it sees a terrified Sherlock face Eldritch horrors.

On the PS4 there’s Process of Elimination, a mystery-solving adventure where fourteen individuals face off against a serial killer, and 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure – a story-driven Metroidvania action platformer influenced by Korean folklore. Both PS4 and Switch also gain Capcom’s Mega Man Battle Network Collection, featuring all ten mainline games.

On the subject of retro, we can also expect King of the Arcade on Xbox – a mini-game suite with both faux classic arcade games to play and a story to tell – while after a few false starts, the Strider-inspired Cannon Dancer – Osman is due on all formats this Thursday. This marks the first time the 1996 arcade original has graced a home console.

Hyper-5 and Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story both look set to offer 2D shoot’em up thrills, meanwhile.

Then there’s the FMV adventure Murderous Muses, new DLC for Vampire Survivors, the side-scrolling pixel art survival game Ultra Pixel Survive, and a belated retail release of Cult of the Lamb on Switch. Not a ‘baa-d’ week at all, eh?

New release trailers

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

Cannon Dancer – Osman

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Process of Elimination

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

King of the Arcade

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari

Murderous Muses

Split – Manipulate Time

DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters

Hyper-5

Farm Slider

Ultra Pixel Survive

Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story

New multiformat releases

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

Cannon Dancer – Osman

DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters

Hyper-5

Farm Slider

Ultra Pixel Survive

New on PSN

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Process of Elimination

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Arcade Archives REZON

New on Xbox Store

GhostWire: Tokyo

King of the Arcade

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari

Murderous Muses

Dogfight – A Sausage Bomber Story

Sokolor

Split – Manipulate Time

Basketball Pinball

Guardian of Lore

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Cult of the Lamb

Next week: Minecraft Legends, Advance Wars 1&2 Reboot Camp, Disney Speedstorm, Dead Island 2, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, Stray Blade, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, Puzzle Quest 3, Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage, Homestead Arcana, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, and God of Rock.