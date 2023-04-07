The Super Mario Bros. Movie soundtrack is out now digitally, physical copies available to pre-order

If you’ve experienced the cacophony of the Super Mario Bros. Movie this week, you may have found yourself humming some of Koji Kondo’s and Brian Tyler’s musical reimaginings.

No time at all has been spared preparing the musical score for a digital release – it’s available now via Back Lot Music, featuring all 36 tracks from the film’s soundtrack – including the complete version of Bowser’s piano ballad ‘Peaches.’

But that’s not all. iam8bit are readying a double-disc LP ($42.99), a double CD pack ($19.99), a cassette release ($19.99), and a 7” single ($12.99) that includes Bowser’s ‘Peaches’ on the A-side, and the ‘Mario Brothers Rap’ as its B-side.

The double LP will feature a gatefold jacket with Illumination’s artwork and is pressed on red and green vinyl. An exclusive pink and yellow pressing is also available to pre-order.

All physical releases are expected to ship in Q3 2023.