Resident Evil 4 holds onto UK chart top spot while Gotham Knights re-enters at #6

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 is the UK’s no.1 for the second week running. It stands a good chance of remaining no.1 for a couple more weeks – the next major retail release appears to be Minecraft Legends on April 18th, with Dead Island 2 and Advance Wars Reboot Camp following on the 21st.

Having said that, Super Mario Movie mania may propel either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Mario Odyssey back to no.1. Place your bets now.

There were no other new arrivals within the top 40, but there was one significant re-entry – WB’s Gotham Knights has returned to #6, also managing to top the Xbox Series chart. That’s to say, it was the best-selling XBX game at retail last week, outselling Resident Evil 4. This is all down to a hefty price drop – the crime-stopping superhero caper was cut to £9.99 at Currys.

A few other older titles managed to re-enter, presumably due to price cuts likewise, including 30 in 1 Game Collection on Switch at #29, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (#28), The Callisto Protocol (#34), Saints Row (#36), and finally Cricket 22 at #37.

Back in the top ten, FIFA 23 climbed to #2 while Hogwarts Legacy fell to #3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II climbed two positions to #4, then at #5 it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

WWE 2K23 fell from #4 to #7, Super Mario Odyssey dropped to #8, God of War Ragnarök took #9, and then at #10 it’s the evergreen Minecraft.