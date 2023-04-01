No joke! The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is out now, and it’s free

Trust SEGA to do things a little differently. Not only did they reveal their April Fools early (time zone depending, we guess) but the “joke” just happened to be something you can play right now.

Free download The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is available on Steam, taking the form of a graphic novel with point ‘n click elements.

It’s Amy Rose’s birthday and something has gone awry during her murder mystery party – Sonic is dead. Who could’ve done such a thing? (Apart from SEGA themselves, back in 2006.)

Set on the Mirage Express, you play as a new character tasked with interrogating Tails, Espio, Knuckles, et al to discover what happened. Is it part of Amy’s party, or is something more sinister afoot?

Developed by Headcanon, it’s allegedly “playable” on Steam Deck – meaning there may be minor issues. It has already received over 4,000 user reviews on Steam, resulting in an “Overwhelmingly Positive” reception.

There’s only one thing people love more than a 2D Sonic game, and that’s a free 2D Sonic game.