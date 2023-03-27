Resident Evil 4 tops the UK chart while Atelier Ryza 3 makes #32

Capcom’s ravishing Resident Evil 4 remake is the UK’s new no.1 in the all formats retail chart, dislodging former numero uno WWE 2K23 in the process.

RPG Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, published by Koei Tecmo, managed to make #32.

A price drop for Sonic Frontiers – coinciding with new content – helped the open-world platformer re-enter at #16.

Back in the top ten, Hogwarts Legacy and FIFA 23 held onto #2 and #3.

WWE 2K23 fell to #4, while the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took #5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II climbed two places to #6, Super Mario Odyssey – part of the new Switch bundle – rose to #7, God of War Ragnarok fell two positions to #8, GTA V re-entered the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s Minecraft.

Metroid Prime Remastered left the top ten, meanwhile, currently sitting at #13.

Bayonetta Origins has an even worse week, leaving the top 40 entirely after just one week on sale.