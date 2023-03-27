Out this week: Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure, DREDGE, Lunark, Mayhem in Single Valley, The Last Worker, more

With the gaming community wrapped up in Resident Evil 4 fever, it’s perhaps a relief to find that this week’s assortment of new games is smaller than usual. But while this week lacks an easily identifiable big new release, there are a few anticipated indies and belated conversions due.

Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 gains its new Rally Adventure DLC, taking place in Sierra Nueva and featuring deformable sand roads and “an entirely smashable palm forest.” Look out for it on Wednesday.

The Xbox also receives a belated conversion of the kung fu brawler Sifu, with new arena battles rolling out on all formats. Rhythm RPG Infinite Guitars makes its Game Pass debut too.

From WayForward comes Lunark, a cinematic 2D platformer taking inspiration from Another World, Flashback, and similar ‘90s titles. Blade Assault features 2D pixel art likewise but takes the form of an action rogue-lite. It’s due both digitally and at retail.

Then there’s Team17’s sinister fishing adventure DREDGE, which sees our weary hero catching fish during the day and seeking relics at night. When the sunsets, the seas become perilous. To survive, you’ll need to upgrade your boat, which entails heading further afield and looking for shipwrecks. We found it vastly compelling, even though progress did come to an abrupt halt occasionally.

The Last Worker is due on all formats, being a first-person narrative adventure where the titular lone worker makes a stand against the robots who’ve taken our jobs. It looks set to offer a blend of genres, including stealth.

After a false start, originally due out at the beginning of the month, Madness in Single Valley should be with us on all formats. It’s an apocalypse-adverting adventure starring a school kid and their trusty slingshot. This too features a mixture of genres – stealth, puzzle, platforming, and more.

Also, look out for a belated PS4 release of Citizen Sleeper, the low poly racer Formula Retro Racing – World Tour, and the visual novel Norn9: Var Commons on Switch. How were Norns 1 through 8?

