Out this week: Resident Evil 4, Deceive Inc, Tchia, The Crown of Wu, Postal 4, more [Updated]

Good guy Capcom is back with their anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake. Why are they good guys, you ask? Not did they release a demo ahead of launch, but reviews went live a week ahead too.

With a magnitude of 9s and 10s behind it, it has become one of the highest-rated games of the year so far, boasting a Metacritic score of 93%. It may even overtake Metroid Prime Remastered’s 94% Metacritic in the coming days.

“Nearly 20 years later, Resident Evil 4 is just as much of a masterpiece today as it was in 2005. Capcom has faithfully remade a genuine classic by bringing it into the modern age and kitting it out with new content, tremendous combat, and striking visuals,” said Push Square.

Following on from last week’s Anno 1800, Ubisoft has another city-building strategy game for fans of the genre – The Settlers: New Allies. Unlike, Anno 1800, however, this one is due on all formats, including Switch. [Update: Ubisoft has confirmed a last minute delay via Twitter.]

Other new multiformat releases include MLB The Show 23, the social stealth multiplayer game Deceive Inc, full motion propaganda simulator Not For Broadcast, action adventure The Crown of Wu – based on the classic Chinese tale Journey to the West – and the hazard dodging arcade game Steel Defier.

Then on PSN, there’s the RPG sequel Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (also on Switch), tropical open-world adventure Tchia, and the one-on-one monster brawler Omen of Sorrow. The Postal series also makes a console debut with POSTAL 4: No Regerts for PS4/PS5, offering a pastiche of US life set over five days. Expect sex and drug references in abundance.

Xbox owners can also look forward to belated conversions of the anime-style RPG Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition, puzzler Island Farmer, 2D platformer Lila’s Tale and the Hidden Forest, and the Metroidvania platformer Witchycraft – a former PS Vita exclusive.

On the subject of tardy conversions, THQ Nordic’s third-person survival shooter Remnant: From the Ashes also makes its way to Switch. Screenshots look mighty promising – here’s hoping for another miracle port. The Gearbox published Have A Nice Death looks like one to investigate too, garnering positive reviews.

New release trailers

Resident Evil 4

The Settlers: New Allies

Deceive Inc.

The Crown of Wu

Remnant: From the Ashes (Switch)

Tchia

MLB The Show 23

POSTAL 4: No Regerts

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Omen Of Sorrow

Not For Broadcast

Overloop

I dream of you and ice cream

New multiformat releases

Resident Evil 4

Deceive Inc.

The Settlers: New Allies

MLB The Show 23

The Crown of Wu

Steel Defier

New on PSN

POSTAL 4: No Regerts

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Tchia

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Omen of Sorrow

Last Labyrinth

Sister

Wobbly Life

McPixel 3

Arcade Archives THUNDER CEPTOR II

New on Xbox Store

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition

Superfidos

Not For Broadcast

Island Farmer

Taurian Defense

Yello Adventures

Lila’s Tale and the Hidden Forest

Overloop

Witchcrafty

Dragon Pinball

I dream of you and ice cream

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Remnant: From the Ashes

Ravensburger Memory

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Next week: DREDGE, SIFU (Xbox), Norn9: Var Commons, Case Files: The Death of Paulette Williams, Kingdom Rush Frontiers, INFINITE GUITARS, Aery – Calm Mind 3, Blade Assault, RunBean Galactic, Pirates Outlaws, Saga of Sins, Lunark, Citizen Sleeper (PS4), Tales of the Neon Sea, Guns N’ Runs, and The Last Worker.