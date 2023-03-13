Metroid Prime Remastered remains in the UK top five

Nintendo’s Metroid Prime Remastered appears to have staying power, remaining in the UK top five retail chart for a second week. The ravishing remaster currently sits at #4, sandwiched between Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #3 and God of War Ragnarök at #5.

Hogwarts Legacy holds onto no.1, with FIFA 23 climbing to #2.

GTA V moved up from #10 to #6, Minecraft rose to #7, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fell one place to #8, Nintendo Switch Sports re-entered the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty saw a huge drop-off, falling from #8 to #33. Atomic Heart is making a swift descent too, falling from #25 to #38 this week.

On the flip side, Octopath Traveller II is still selling well, only falling from #14 to #21. It’s unusual for an RPG to tail off this slowly.

There were no new arrivals in the top 40 this week, meaning it was a no-show for DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, Little Witch Nobeta, and Mato Anomalies.