Out this week: Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, Little Witch Nobeta, Mato Anomalies, more

Another week, another Wii remake. Unlike the recent Kirby’s Return to Dream Land though, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse heads to all formats. The original reviewed well, but this was some fifteen years ago. It remains to be seen if it has stood the test of time. The overhauled visuals will help its cause, at the very least.
Quite a few oddities are due this week, it appears. From ACE Team (Rock of Ages, The Eternal Cylinder) comes Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – an action RPG that dares to walk on the wild side. Expect the unexpected. Mato Anomalies offers RPG thrills too, being a neo-futuristic turn-based affair.
Then there’s Little Witch Nobeta – a casual anime-style Souls-like with an enemy roster featuring sinister ‘living dolls’. Look out for a review soon.
Dead Cells also gains its anticipated Return to Castlevania DLC, while Atari dusts off Caverns of Mars for a new entry in their Recharged series. The Tiny Troopers series is also back, in the form of the multiformat Tiny Troopers: Global Ops. This is the first time the series has gone multi, we believe.
Also, look out for the greatly enhanced The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, the free-to-play KartRider: Drift, retro style shooter Titanium Hound, the skull-swapping Metroidvania Zapling Bygone, futuristic racer FLASHOUT 3, and the mouthful that is ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni.
New release trailers
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
Caverns of Mars: Recharged
Mato Anomalies
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
Little Witch Nobeta
Before Your Eyes
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 6
KartRider: Drift
Titanium Hound
Cions of Vega
The Last Spell
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
Tiny Troopers: Global Ops
Zapling Bygone
ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni
Papetura
FLASHOUT 3
New multiformat releases
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged
- Mato Anomalies
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- Cions of Vega
- Monster Energy Supercross 6
- KartRider: Drift
- Figment 2: Creed Valley
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition
- Titanium Hound
- Zapling Bygone
New on PSN
- Little Witch Nobeta
- Before Your Eyes
- Shark Pinball
- Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism
- The Last Spell
- ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni
New on Xbox Store
- Romancelvania
- Flashout 3
- Sentry Paragon
- Super Arcade Football
- Super Arcade Racing
- Papetura
- Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home
- Volley Pals
- Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival
- EvilUP
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
- Little Witch Nobeta
- Mato Anomalies
- Session: Skate Sim
Next week: WWE 2K23, Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix, Valheim, The Forest Cathedral, Anno 1800 Console Edition, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, SIFU (Xbox), Vernal Edge, POST VOID, Defend the Rook, Backbeat, Tricky Thief, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, The Wreck, and Peppa Pig: World Adventures.