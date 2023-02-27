The UK retail chart sees four new entries within the top ten

The PSVR2 launched last week, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at this week’s retail chart – the only occurrence is Gran Turismo 7 re-entering at #24, off the back of the free VR update.

It would seem that the majority of physical releases for PSVR2 titles are still a week or so away, while some – such as the showpiece Horizon Call of The Mountain – have skipped a physical release entirely.

The chart does see five new arrivals, however. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe was the highest charting new entry, taking a respectable #3 – sitting just under Hogwarts Legacy at no.1 and FIFA 23 at #2. God of War Ragnarök and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to positions #4 and #5.

At #6 it’s the second highest charting new arrival – Square-Enix’s RPG Octopath Traveler II, available on PS4, PS5 and Switch. The Russian robot recking FPS Atomic Heart took #7 – despite being available on Game Pass. Then at #8 it’s SEGA’s well-received Yakuza spin-off Like A Dragon: Inshin!

Rounding off the top ten, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped four positions to #9, while Minecraft on Switch took #10.

Bandai Namco’s belated Switch release of Digimon World: Next Order was the fifth and final new entry in the chart, sliding in at #40.

It’s interesting to note that all four of last week’s new arrivals – Theatrhythm, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, Wild Hearts, and Wanted: Dead – have left the top 40 already. We expected Theatrhythm and Wild Hearts to hang around a little longer, given their positive reception.