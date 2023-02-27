Out this week: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Scars Above, Destiny 2: Lightfall, BROK the InvestiGator, LEAP, more

There’s an air of intrigue to this week’s assortment of new releases, with several titles promising something new or a little different.
From the developers of Nioh comes new IP Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – a dark fantasy Souls-like set in 184 AD. You play as a nameless militia soldier trained in Chinese martial arts, out to rid The Three Kingdoms of a demon infestation. Xbox Game Pass subs will be able to grab it on day one.
Prime Matter’s sci-fi third-person shooter Scars Above appears cut from the same ‘AA’ cloth as the publisher’s own Dolmen, The Chant, and The Last Oricru. The twist here is that our protag isn’t a grizzled soldier but rather a scientist, able to use her resourcefulness and knowledge to improve equipment and quickly discover the enemy’s weak points.
BROK the InvestiGator, meanwhile, mixes point ‘n clicking with punching and kicking. It’s an investigative adventure where BROK – a former boxer turned private investigator – cracks both heads and cases. The presentation isn’t dissimilar to a ‘90s Disney cartoon series. Think Talespin or Darkwing Duck.
Destiny 2 gains its anticipated Lightfall DLC too – take a look at the glitzy trailer below. Unfortunate timing, perhaps, for LEAP – a large-scale sci-fi multiplayer shooter with hoverboards, exosuits, and a rideable mechanical moose.
Then there’s Meg’s Monster – an intriguing RPG where the world ends if the titular character becomes scared or upset – a surprise release of the popular indie Bendy and the Dark Revival, a PS4/Xbox release of the excellent Horace, side-scrolling action roguelike sequel void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2, new Final Fantasy VII DLC for PowerWash Simulator, and the solemn No Longer Home – an experience based around letting go.
Metroid Prime Remastered gains a retail release, too. How many people who bought it digitally are also buying a physical copy, we wonder.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Scars Above
Destiny 2: Lightfall
BROK the InvestiGator
Bendy and the Dark Revival
LEAP
No Longer Home
void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2
Vanaris Tactics
Horace
Meg’s Monster
Alterity Experience
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Scars Above
- Destiny 2: Lightfall
- BROK the InvestiGator
- Bendy and the Dark Revival
- PowerWash Simulator: Midgar Special Pack
- LEAP
- Horace
- Iris and the Giant
- Meg’s Monster
- Railway Islands
- No Longer Home
- void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2
- Right and Down
- Animal Shelter Simulator
- CANNON ARMY
- Fight’N Rage
- Arcade Archives DON DOKO DON
- Fernbus Simulator
- Jurassic Pinball
- Vanaris Tactics
- Escape First 3
- Alterity Experience
- Gunman Tales
- The Smile Alchemist
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Chef Life
- Blood Bowl 3
Next week: PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, Caverns of Mars: Recharged, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, Little Witch Nobeta, Monster Energy Supercross 6, Transport Fever 2: Console Edition, Volley Pals, Titanium Hound, FLASHOUT 3, ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni, Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, Cions of Vega, Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism, Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories, Romancelvania, The Last Spell, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, KartRider: Drift, and Mato Anomalies.