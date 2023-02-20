Theatrhythm, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, Wild Hearts, and Wanted: Dead enter the UK charts

The UK retail charts have been freshly issued, revealing four of last week’s new retail releases managed to enter the top 40. None, however, were able debut within the top ten.

Square-Enix’s well-received Theatrhythm Final Bar Line was the highest charting, making #16 in the all formats chart, #15 in the Switch top 20, and a slightly more respectable #9 in the PS4 chart.

It was followed by Bandai-Namco’s Tales of Symphonia Remastered, a JRPG revival that allegedly needed modernisation – hence some middling review scores. It took #17 in the all formats, #20 in the Switch top 20, and #7 in the PS4 chart.

EA’s Wild Hearts is off to a slow start, it seems. The Monster Hunter alike debuted at #26 in the all formats, and only showed up at #7 in the PS5 chart – failing to make the Xbox Series top ten. This could be down to the availability of a ten-hour trial on Xbox, with some gamers yet to make a purchasing decision. As an online focused experience, it likely sold far better digitally too.

Lastly, there’s Wanted: Dead from 110 Industries at #34. The PS2 era hack ‘n slash homage didn’t exactly arrive to rave reviews, even garnering a handful of 3/10s. We’d be very surprised if it sticks around the chart for long. In fact, we’re a tad surprised it managed to make the top 40 given the lack of promotion.

Hogwarts Legacy is the UK’s no.1 for a second week running, also topping the PS5 and Xbox Series charts. FIFA 23 climbed to #2 while God of War Ragnarök fell to #4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II took #5.

Minecraft, GTA, Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 3 occupy positions #5 through to #10. EA’s Dead Space departs the top ten, meanwhile, falling to #12.

Next week’s chart should be reasonably action packed too, with six notable new releases due at retail, along with the PSVR2 launch line-up.