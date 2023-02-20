Out this week: PSVR2, Like a Dragon: Ishin, Atomic Heart, Octopath Traveler II, Clive ‘N’ Wrench, Akka Arrh, more

It’s a ridiculously busy week for new releases. How busy? Well, we had to start compiling this piece a day earlier than usual. By our estimation 42 new titles are ready to launch alongside the PSVR2, including the system showpiece Horizon Call of the Mountain. Another 20 new releases are imminent too, including several big hitters.

The PSVR2 sees Sony move away from the PlayStation Move wands and messy cables, powered by a single USB C and including bespoke controllers. Critics seem mostly impressed, but the device does have a few downsides other than the premium price point, such as the lack of built-in speakers.

The launch line-up includes a lot of conversions too – including Moss, Thumper, Tetris: Connect, Rez Infinite, and Resident Evil Village VR. At least showpiece Horizon Call of the Mountain is all-new and apparently very good. We’re also pleased to see Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, and Fantavision 202X – a revival of the forgotten PS2 launch title.

This week also sees a triple whammy of SEGA’s Like a Dragon: Ishin! – set in an era where the days of samurai are starting to wane – Square-Enix’s ravishing role-player Octopath Traveler II, and the anticipated Russian robot crushing FPS Atomic Heart – due on Game Pass at launch.

Atari and Jeff Minter are also back with Akka Arrh, a revival of a cancelled ‘80s arcade game that plays like a tower defense, while Jaleco’s Ninja JaJaMaru (Super Ninja-kid) series receives not one but three different retro compilations.

Then there’s the comical 3D platformer Clive ‘N’ Wrench, a game ten years in the making. This solo developed project is a homage to PSone and PS2 era platformers, starring a rabbit and his chimpanzee chum on a time travelling adventure. Look out for it at retail and on the digital services.

In addition to Octopath Traveler II, the Switch also gains Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a remake of the 2011 Wii million seller. Reviews were generally positive upon launch. Digimon World: Next Order makes a busy week for the Switch even busier.

Over on the Xbox Store we can expect the visual novel Arcadia Fallen, QUByte Interactive’s backwards puzzler Midnight is Lost, and Ultimate Games’ in-depth sounding SimAirport – which seems to be a hit with streamers on YouTube, with one video totaling 20m views.

Also, look out for the multiformat Blood Bowl 3, Castlevania alike Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, puzzle adventure Seven Doors, virtual board game CATAN: Console Edition, and the intriguing Japanese dark fantasy RPG Redemption Reapers. A potential sleeper hit, perhaps.

New release trailers

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Atomic Heart

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Fantavision 202X

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Clive ‘N’ Wrench

Blood Bowl 3

Redemption Reapers

Octopath Traveler II

Akka Arrh

Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell

Digimon World: Next Order

Lootbox Lyfe+

Remorse: The List

Seven Doors

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge

CATAN – Console Edition

New multiformat releases

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Atomic Heart

Blood Bowl 3

Akka Arrh

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge

CATAN: Console Edition

Seven Doors

Lootbox Lyfe

Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel

Truck Driver: Premium Edition

New on PSN

Octopath Traveler II

Clive ‘N’ Wrench

Redemption Reapers

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator

Ship Graveyard Simulator

Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle – Deluxe Edition

New for PSVR2

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Fantavision 202X

Cactus Cowboy – Plants At War

Altair Breaker

The Tale of Onogoro

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

Townsmen VR

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Awesome Asteroids

Demeo

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate

Drums Rock

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Moss

Moss: Book II

Cities VR: Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue

The Light Brigade

Tentacular

Zenith: The Last City

Kayak VR: Mirage

Pavlov

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Synth Riders: Remastered Edition

Job Simulator

Vacation Simulator

Rez Infinite

The Last Clockwinder

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

Pistol Whip

Resident Evil Village VR

What The Bat?

After the Fall

NFL PRO ERA

Puzzling Places

Tetris Effect: Connected

Thumper

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

New on Xbox Store

Remoteness

Remorse: The List

Arcadia Fallen

Midnight is Lost

Planet Cube: Edge

SimAirport

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Octopath Traveler II

Clive ‘N’ Wrench

Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle – Deluxe Edition

Blood Bowl 3

Digimon World: Next Order

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off – Extra Krusty Edition

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator

Crazy Chicken Traps and Treasures

Next week: Destiny 2: Lightfall, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, BROK the InvestiGator, Fight’N Rage, No Longer Home, PowerWash Simulator: Midgar Special Pack, Mayhem in Single Valley, Scars Above, void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2, Iris and the Giant, and LEAP.