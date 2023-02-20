Out this week: PSVR2, Like a Dragon: Ishin, Atomic Heart, Octopath Traveler II, Clive ‘N’ Wrench, Akka Arrh, more

It’s a ridiculously busy week for new releases. How busy? Well, we had to start compiling this piece a day earlier than usual. By our estimation 42 new titles are ready to launch alongside the PSVR2, including the system showpiece Horizon Call of the Mountain. Another 20 new releases are imminent too, including several big hitters.
The PSVR2 sees Sony move away from the PlayStation Move wands and messy cables, powered by a single USB C and including bespoke controllers. Critics seem mostly impressed, but the device does have a few downsides other than the premium price point, such as the lack of built-in speakers.
The launch line-up includes a lot of conversions too – including Moss, Thumper, Tetris: Connect, Rez Infinite, and Resident Evil Village VR. At least showpiece Horizon Call of the Mountain is all-new and apparently very good. We’re also pleased to see Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, and Fantavision 202X – a revival of the forgotten PS2 launch title.
This week also sees a triple whammy of SEGA’s Like a Dragon: Ishin! – set in an era where the days of samurai are starting to wane – Square-Enix’s ravishing role-player Octopath Traveler II, and the anticipated Russian robot crushing FPS Atomic Heart – due on Game Pass at launch.
Atari and Jeff Minter are also back with Akka Arrh, a revival of a cancelled ‘80s arcade game that plays like a tower defense, while Jaleco’s Ninja JaJaMaru (Super Ninja-kid) series receives not one but three different retro compilations.
Then there’s the comical 3D platformer Clive ‘N’ Wrench, a game ten years in the making. This solo developed project is a homage to PSone and PS2 era platformers, starring a rabbit and his chimpanzee chum on a time travelling adventure. Look out for it at retail and on the digital services.
In addition to Octopath Traveler II, the Switch also gains Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a remake of the 2011 Wii million seller. Reviews were generally positive upon launch. Digimon World: Next Order makes a busy week for the Switch even busier.
Over on the Xbox Store we can expect the visual novel Arcadia Fallen, QUByte Interactive’s backwards puzzler Midnight is Lost, and Ultimate Games’ in-depth sounding SimAirport – which seems to be a hit with streamers on YouTube, with one video totaling 20m views.
Also, look out for the multiformat Blood Bowl 3, Castlevania alike Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, puzzle adventure Seven Doors, virtual board game CATAN: Console Edition, and the intriguing Japanese dark fantasy RPG Redemption Reapers. A potential sleeper hit, perhaps.
New multiformat releases
- Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Atomic Heart
- Blood Bowl 3
- Akka Arrh
- Grim Guardians: Demon Purge
- CATAN: Console Edition
- Seven Doors
- Lootbox Lyfe
- Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel
- Truck Driver: Premium Edition
New on PSN
- Octopath Traveler II
- Clive ‘N’ Wrench
- Redemption Reapers
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
- Ship Graveyard Simulator
- Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle – Deluxe Edition
New for PSVR2
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Fantavision 202X
- Cactus Cowboy – Plants At War
- Altair Breaker
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- Townsmen VR
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Awesome Asteroids
- Demeo
- DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
- Drums Rock
- Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder
- Moss
- Moss: Book II
- Cities VR: Enhanced Edition
- Cosmonious High
- Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue
- The Light Brigade
- Tentacular
- Zenith: The Last City
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Pavlov
- Song in the Smoke: Rekindled
- Synth Riders: Remastered Edition
- Job Simulator
- Vacation Simulator
- Rez Infinite
- The Last Clockwinder
- Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded
- Pistol Whip
- Resident Evil Village VR
- What The Bat?
- After the Fall
- NFL PRO ERA
- Puzzling Places
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Thumper
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
New on Xbox Store
- Remoteness
- Remorse: The List
- Arcadia Fallen
- Midnight is Lost
- Planet Cube: Edge
- SimAirport
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Octopath Traveler II
- Clive ‘N’ Wrench
- Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle – Deluxe Edition
- Blood Bowl 3
- Digimon World: Next Order
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off – Extra Krusty Edition
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
- Crazy Chicken Traps and Treasures
Next week: Destiny 2: Lightfall, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, BROK the InvestiGator, Fight’N Rage, No Longer Home, PowerWash Simulator: Midgar Special Pack, Mayhem in Single Valley, Scars Above, void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2, Iris and the Giant, and LEAP.