Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection launched digitally…yesterday

We see you, Limited Run Games, sneaking Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection onto the Switch eShop and PSN late on a Friday afternoon.

The publisher recently released a physical edition of this two-game retro collection, and as mandated, every PS4 and Switch title that gains a retail release must also be available digitally.

The £8.99 (£8.69 on Switch) package includes JLN’s critically panned Bill & Ted’s Excellent Video Game Adventure on NES – originally a US exclusive – and 1992’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Game Boy Adventure, a surprisngly good single screen platformer.

A little bit of an uneven selection, then.