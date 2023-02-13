Out this week: Wild Hearts, Wanted: Dead, Ten Dates, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, more

EA’s recent Dead Space revival was allegedly fuelled by the positive reception and – more importantly – the huge sales figures generated by Capcom’s Resident Evil remakes. It seems that the uber publisher has been paying attention to Capcom’s other successes, with this week’s Wild Hearts – developed by Omega Force and Koei Tecmo – clearly inspired by Monster Hunter World.

EA copying Capcom. These truly are unprecedented times.

Wanted: Dead is another new release originating from Japan that’s clearly designed to appeal to aa western audience. It’s a zombie hack ’n slasher/third-person shooter hybrid set in Hong Kong, from the makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. The product description calls it “a love letter to the sixth generation of consoles” – so expect some PS2-era quirkiness.

On the subject of Japanese titles, also look out for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on PS4 and Switch, dungeon-crawling adventure Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society, and the multiformat JRPG Tales of Symphonia Remastered.

Cities: Skylines Console also gains a remaster this week. For those unaware, this is the spiritual successor to Sim City – one that has managed to find its own identity in recent years, thanks to various upgrades and expansions. Comical shooter Shadow Warrior 3 sees a second lease of life too in a new Definitive Edition. Both titles will be available on Game Pass at launch.

Then there’s Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month Edition, free from Stadia’s shackles. If you feel as if you’re missing out on Metroid Prime Remastered hype, check this out.

Other new releases include the perfectly timed FMV rom-com Ten Dates, action platformer Rooftop Renegade, a revival of Pinball FX, new free content for Justice Sucks, a PS4 release of the cancelled Amiga shooter 1993 Shenandoah, and the early access granting Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition.

Join us next Monday for new release armageddon – around 50 new releases are due, partly thanks to the arrival of the PSVR2.

Wild Hearts

Wanted: Dead

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

Ten Dates

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Cities: Skylines Console Remastered

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Rooftop Renegade

Pinball FX

Gigantosaurus Dino Kart

Hopping Girl Kohane EX

Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition

Wild Hearts

Ten Dates

Wanted: Dead

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month Edition

Pinball FX

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

Pocket Witch

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart

Rooftop Renegade

Rise of the Fox Hero

CyberHeroes Arena DX

Road Stones

Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition

THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

EVIL BELOW

Heirs of the Kings

Hopping Girl Kohane EX

1993 Shenandoah

Souls of Chronos

WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS

Arcade Archives MAGICAL SPEED

Forest Camp Story

Pocket Arcade Story

Launcher Heroes

W.A.R.P.

CometStriker DX

Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition

Pizza Tycoon

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Next week: Like a Dragon: Ishin, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition, Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded, Resident Evil Village VR Mode, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Octopath Traveler II, Clive ‘N’ Wrench, Blood Bowl 3, Akka Arrh, Atomic Heart, Fantavision 202X, Seven Doors, Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle – Deluxe Edition, Redemption Reapers, Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, Planet Cube: Edge, Chef Life, Hidden Paws Mystery, Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventures, The Last Clockwinder, After the Fall® – Complete Edition, ALTAIR BREAKER, Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder, Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition, Drums Rock, Hack and Shoot Heroes, Kayak VR: Mirage, Pavlov, Remoteness, Townsmen VR, Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel, The Tale of Onogoro, and WHAT THE BAT?