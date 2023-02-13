Out this week: Wild Hearts, Wanted: Dead, Ten Dates, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, more

EA’s recent Dead Space revival was allegedly fuelled by the positive reception and – more importantly – the huge sales figures generated by Capcom’s Resident Evil remakes. It seems that the uber publisher has been paying attention to Capcom’s other successes, with this week’s Wild Hearts – developed by Omega Force and Koei Tecmo – clearly inspired by Monster Hunter World.
EA copying Capcom. These truly are unprecedented times.
Wanted: Dead is another new release originating from Japan that’s clearly designed to appeal to aa western audience. It’s a zombie hack ’n slasher/third-person shooter hybrid set in Hong Kong, from the makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. The product description calls it “a love letter to the sixth generation of consoles” – so expect some PS2-era quirkiness.
On the subject of Japanese titles, also look out for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on PS4 and Switch, dungeon-crawling adventure Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society, and the multiformat JRPG Tales of Symphonia Remastered.
Cities: Skylines Console also gains a remaster this week. For those unaware, this is the spiritual successor to Sim City – one that has managed to find its own identity in recent years, thanks to various upgrades and expansions. Comical shooter Shadow Warrior 3 sees a second lease of life too in a new Definitive Edition. Both titles will be available on Game Pass at launch.
Then there’s Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month Edition, free from Stadia’s shackles. If you feel as if you’re missing out on Metroid Prime Remastered hype, check this out.
Other new releases include the perfectly timed FMV rom-com Ten Dates, action platformer Rooftop Renegade, a revival of Pinball FX, new free content for Justice Sucks, a PS4 release of the cancelled Amiga shooter 1993 Shenandoah, and the early access granting Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition.
Join us next Monday for new release armageddon – around 50 new releases are due, partly thanks to the arrival of the PSVR2.
New release trailers
Wild Hearts
Wanted: Dead
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
Ten Dates
Tales of Symphonia Remastered
Cities: Skylines Console Remastered
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
Rooftop Renegade
Pinball FX
Gigantosaurus Dino Kart
Hopping Girl Kohane EX
Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition
New multiformat releases
- Wild Hearts
- Ten Dates
- Wanted: Dead
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered
- Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month Edition
- Pinball FX
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Pocket Witch
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart
- Rooftop Renegade
- Rise of the Fox Hero
- CyberHeroes Arena DX
- Road Stones
- Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition
New on PSN
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
- EVIL BELOW
- Heirs of the Kings
- Hopping Girl Kohane EX
- 1993 Shenandoah
- Souls of Chronos
- WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS
- Arcade Archives MAGICAL SPEED
- Forest Camp Story
- Pocket Arcade Story
New on Xbox Store
- Launcher Heroes
- W.A.R.P.
- CometStriker DX
- Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition
- Pizza Tycoon
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered
Next week: Like a Dragon: Ishin, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition, Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded, Resident Evil Village VR Mode, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Octopath Traveler II, Clive ‘N’ Wrench, Blood Bowl 3, Akka Arrh, Atomic Heart, Fantavision 202X, Seven Doors, Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle – Deluxe Edition, Redemption Reapers, Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, Planet Cube: Edge, Chef Life, Hidden Paws Mystery, Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventures, The Last Clockwinder, After the Fall® – Complete Edition, ALTAIR BREAKER, Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder, Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition, Drums Rock, Hack and Shoot Heroes, Kayak VR: Mirage, Pavlov, Remoteness, Townsmen VR, Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel, The Tale of Onogoro, and WHAT THE BAT?