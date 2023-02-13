Dreamcast hidden-gem Cosmic Smash gains a PSVR2 follow-up

If you stuck with the SEGA Dreamcast until its twilight years, you may recall Cosmic Smash – the 2001 Naomi-powered arcade game that saw a DC release in Japan.

It wasn’t exactly one of SEGA’s biggest hits, which may be why we’ve had to wait over twenty years for a follow-up. It certainly has its fans, though, occasionally gaining a mention on social media.

Announced today for PSVR2, C-Smash VRS is described as a reimaging, set to be published by RapidEyeMovers and developed by Wolf & Wood – a British studio best known for their line of first-person narrative titles.

It’s essentially a low-gravity take on squash. Imagine Rez meets Breakout and you’ll get the gist.

The developers promise “ultra-smooth” gameplay, a two-player mode, trick shots, and slow-mo effects. Finger detection, 3D audio, and haptics should guarantee an immersive experience.

DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite) and synth master Danalogue will be providing original tracks.

It’s set for release later this year. In the meantime, here’s the teaser trailer: