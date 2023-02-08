Metroid Prime Remastered, Game Boy and GBA Games, WBSC eBASEBALL, and Prison Tycoon hit the Switch

How’s about that Nintendo Direct, eh? In addition to shadow-dropping Metroid Prime Remastered for £34.99 – with a physical release coming in a matter of weeks – and Konami’s WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS, Game Boy/Game Boy Color and GBA games are also coming to NSO later today.

You’ll need the additional NSO Expansion Pack to play GBA games, mind.

The launch Game Boy titles are:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

GARGOYLE’S QUEST

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Just six GBA games are available from today, meanwhile:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Seeing Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare on the list is a surprise. That must fall into the THQ Nordic camp these days. Kirby & The Amazing Mirror, Metroid Fusion, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun are listed for release soon on the GBA service. Both North American and European versions of each game will be available,

We also got to see more of Pikmin 4, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, DECAPOLICE, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie, PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of Steam, and SEGA’s Samba de Amigo: Party Central were also revealed.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp finally has a new release date too – April 21st.

Rewinding back to the here and now, other releases for this week include Prison Tycoon: Under New Management, Daily Dadish – with 365 levels to tackle, doled out one per day – the full-price, and rather complex looking, aviation sim I am an Air Traffic Controller, and the ‘90s style platformer Go! Go! PogoGirl.

New Switch eShop releases

Metroid Prime Remastered – £34.99

Step into the boots of Samus Aran as you navigate the winding paths and interconnected environments of an alluring-yet-dangerous alien planet. Use powers like the iconic Morph Ball and Grapple Beam to revisit hard-to-reach areas and find a path forward. With revamped graphics, sound, unlockable art, and updated control schemes, Samus’ 3D platforming debut has reached greater heights. Calm and capable, Samus takes on this solo mission…but she is far from alone.

WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS – £TBA

Experience the virtual world of baseball available in WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS. The most played baseball game series in Japan is now featured in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s eSport discipline.



Whether you like swinging for the fences or pitching in the strike zone, you know baseball is all about batting, pitching, and fielding. The virtual world of baseball is no different. With easy pick-up-and-play mechanics, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS is fun for both novices and skilled gamers.

Prison Tycoon: Under New Management – £20.12

Celebrate Prison Tycoon™: Under New Management’s newly released sandbox mode! Unlock unlimited resources to create the most rehabilitative and supportive prison ever with as many buildings, therapies and staff you want. After all, we know the best part of management sims is when you break them…Build a huge prison, crafting every building, every room, and every path and furnish them as you like!. Be sure the layout you design makes efficient use of the power grid and water systems.

Rehabilitate the prisoners, that’s what it’s all about! Send them to all sorts of therapies, from the zero gravity room to a hologram room to dance therapy (pole dance anyone?). Help inmates address their issues and return to society. Hire expert staff to fill all kinds of roles in your prison. Assign them to work, promote the best and fire the rest. Design and maintain the security systems of your prison and be ready for night escapes. Decide on the placement of cameras, watchtowers, and guards to make sure your prison is a safe place.

NCL: USA Bowl – 13.49

Blow the competition away and give in to your sporting spirit.

Take part in the exciting races of NCL: USA Bowl. Run straight into a series of stylized challenges and races. Enjoy it by yourself or with a couple of friends. Only one of you can win. Make sure all the glory is yours!

Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder – £16.99

Nadir is a dark deck building rogue-like adventure, with artwork burning of infernal fire and extraordinary inspirations straight from Dante’s Divine Comedy. Command an avatar of one of the Deadly Sins in 1v1 fights against powerful demons.

I am an Air Traffic Controller – AIRPORT HERO HANEDA – £40.49

Imagine if you could go to the airport whenever you wanted to…

Well, now you can, in this aviation and puzzle game for all aviation fans!

Gloom and Doom – £29.99

A depressed wraith is trying to earn his way back into heaven by hunting demons. After killing demons for 400 years, his final mark is a girl who believes she will cause the end of the world.

However, even his formidable powers are unable to kill her, and they go on a quest to find death and peace for her.

Featuring a cast of moody characters and a 90s superhero comicbook style, your choices will lead you to one of seven endings.

Will you save the girl or save the world?

Daily Dadish – £8.09

It’s an adventure that lasts a whole year! Daily Dadish is a retro platformer that features over 365 handcrafted levels – one for every day of the year! Each level is only playable for one day, so beat them while you can. Face challenging foes, unlock cool characters, and help reunite Dadish with his missing kids all over again!

Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – £9.99

On your quest to find a beautiful new home you will discovers distant places, friendly and calm animals, and amazing and dangerously habitats.

You start in a school building where seemingly someone had birthday recently. You don’t remember what you are doing there but the environment is bright and rather unfriendly.

You are a tiny bee in a giant environment and move continuously forward. You are free to fly wherever you want and explore the level to your heart’s desire.

Shuttlecock-H – £6.99

The only thing worse than entering a bullet hell shootout in deep space is not having the ability to shoot back, right? In Shuttlecock-H, that’s all part of the fun! Pilot your unarmed shuttle with absolute accuracy, and the 3 female companions you encounter will be sure to make it worth your trouble.

Shuttlecock-H is a “dodge’em up” bullet hell game where you’ll need to evade enemies and projectiles while collecting hearts, up to 30 in each stage. Grab enough hearts and the girls will be wooed by your display of skill, unlocking the next level and a chance to get even closer to them. Each girl selected offers a different take on the story and a variety of scenes to unlock, all voiced in Japanese!

Air Jet Fighter Combat – Europe Fly Plane Attack – £4.99

Our team has tried to develop the deadliest weapon. And we realized that there is nothing more deadly than the fastest fighter under the control of an experienced pilot. Become a real pilot and show what you are capable of. A bunch of opponents are not afraid of you if you are on a new high-speed fighter. Many missions with a theme (Shoot or be shot down) will keep you on your toes. Realistic graphics, excellent planes, maneuvering like real ones, turn the game into a real battle for survival. Become one of the pilots and soar in the air with full 360-degree freedom of movement. With knocking down your enemies you will experience all the thrill of the game. A variety of missions will give you the opportunity to fly models from the Second World War. Realistic overheating physics, honest breakdowns will complicate your missions. Welcome to Air Fighter Air Attack.

Kart Crazy Race Simulator Game – £4.99

Fast and dynamic kart races, if you are craving it and looking for it, Kart Crazy Race Simulator will not make you bored. Choose the map that suits you, set the game difficulty that is convenient for you and earn money to buy new karts that differ not only in design but also in power .

Rob Riches – £8.09

Rob Riches is a zen puzzle adventure about exploring ancient temples, solving their mysteries and collecting treasure! Delve deep into the Mesoamerican jungle, brave the cold heart of the Norse temple and explore the tomb beneath the scorching sands.

Perseverance: Complete Edition – £17.99

Get the ultimate Perseverance experience in Perseverance: Complete Edition which bundles Perseverance: Part 1, 2, and 3 into one full package. Experience the stories of Jack and Karen from the beginning to the explosive conclusion.

Will you navigate the interpersonal drama of interconnected relations between citizens of Grey Ville, and put the grudges aside to survive the zombie apocalypse?

Japanese Escape Games The Light and Mirror Room – £7.49

The 14th Japanese Escape Games series!!

Game system

This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game).

*Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and this game goes on.

PUTRID SHOT ULTRA – £2.49

Blast your enemies with gunfire and magic spells in this chaotic roguelike shoot-em-up! Fall deeper and deeper into the crypt, fighting enemies and bosses and upgrading your spells along the way. Die again and again as you learn the ins and outs of the crypt. Master your magic spell-casting pistol as you descend!

Ragdoll Rage: Heroes Arena – £4.49

Looking for a multiplayer party game on Nintendo Switch™? Ragdoll Rage: Heroes Arena is what you need: ragdoll physics, deadly fights among traps, and tons of fun!

Ragdoll Rage is an incredible shooting duel in the battlegrounds full of traps. Smash your local and online enemies in PvP modes. Break walls, teleport from one point to another or use jetpacks – ragdoll duels have never been funnier! Plenty of weapons, shields, and helpful bonuses guarantee you a win if you use them wisely!

?hoose your hero and fight on one of the fantastic playgrounds to become a champion of a Royale ragdoll battle!

Youmandriver – £10.79

Drive on winding open roads in traffic without causing an accident.

Licenses to pass.

Money management and progressive career.

Legion of Doom – £4.99

The game puts you in the shoes of brave and relentless heroes, set on a difficult and demanding quest: defeating the legendary and formidable Legion of Doom.

nPaint – £17.99

With nPaint, the best illustration app for Nintendo Switch™ , you’ll create both simple, ordinary and professional paintings – from drawings of your favorite fairy tale characters to mind-blowing works of art.

Looking for Aliens – £6.29

Aliens are among us! Can you find traces of them on Earth, the moon, and the edges of the galaxy? Find all the clues to prove the existence of alien civilizations and discover how making fried eggs can end up in a monster attack!

This hidden object game lets you see the world through an alien TV show while following the adventures of Earth resident Shaun. He has to prove the existence of aliens no matter what! Hunt for items in 25 vibrant and detailed locations, including Area 51, the dream world, and even outer space!

Speedgunner Ultra – £4.49

Speedgunner Ultra mixes two different genres in a very impressive way — platforming and shoot-em-up. By pressing just one button you can switch between two variations: armed cyborg with ability to fire rockets and reactive jet with ability to dash and accelerate. Use your forms and abilities wisely to overcome the challenges and crush your enemies. When you play Speedgunner Ultra, only you decide on how to surpass in-game records. So, friend, show us what you’ve got!

Go! Go! PogoGirl – £4.99

Go! Go! PogoGirl is a dynamic, cute and wholesome platformer about a girl and her pogo stick.

Bounce your way through the world, collect gems and then bounce some more! It’s a love letter to 1990s era platformers with colorful graphics, idle animations and fluid gameplay.

The game even features secret push-button codes like in the old days.

Never stop bouncing, never stop platforming!

Next week: Ten Dates, THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society, Rooftop Renegade, Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart, Tama Cannon, CyberHeroes Arena DX, Dust & Neon, Pocket Witch, The Legend of Gwen, Verdict Guilty, Lucie’s Potager, Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris, Elderand, Blanc, Spy Bros., Souls Of Chronos, OverShoot Battle Race, and Montezuma’s Revenge: 8-Bit Edition.