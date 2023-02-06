SpongeBob: The Cosmic Shake enters UK top ten while Forspoken and Fire Emblem depart

If this week’s UK physical retail charts are to go by, THQ Nordic’s SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake can be considered a success.

The comical action platformer entered at #2 in both the PS4 and Xbox One charts, and #13 in the Switch top twenty. It also took #10 in the all-formats top 40, and #8 in the PC chart. Indeed, we’re surprised it gained a physical release on PC – especially when the rest of the chart almost solely comprises of add-ons for The Sims 4 and various iterations of Football Manager.

It was FIFA 23 that took the top spot in the all-formats, with God of War Ragnarök climbing to #2 and Dead Space – last week’s chart topper – falling to #3. It’s impressive how few positions Dead Space has fallen this week – it may be able to stick around the top ten for a few more weeks yet.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rose to #4, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II took #5.

At #6 it’s Nintendo Switch Sports. That’s followed by Minecraft, GTA V, Pokémon Violet, and finally The Cosmic Shake at #10.

Fire Emblem Engage and Square-Enix’s PS5 exclusive Forspoken left the top ten, meanwhile, falling to #16 and #20 respectively.

After a slight resurgence, The Callisto Protocol has left the top 40 entirely. A second price drop may see it return. Fellow recent new release Need for Speed Unbound appears to be catching a second wind, though, up from #37 to #23 – presumably due to a price cut.