THEC64 Collection 2 and Toaplan Arcade 2 revealed for Evercade

Blaze’s 2023 Evercade roadmap is starting to take shape, with confirmation of two new cartridges.

THEC64 Collection 2 and Toaplan Arcade 2 are both set to launch on April 28th, with pre-orders going live on February 17th. They’ll set you back £17.99 each, and will work on any Evercade. You may have to update the firmware first, mind.

THEC64 Collection 2 will feature 14 games, including some well-known classics, while Toaplan Arcade 2 features four of the developer’s finest shooters along with three lesser-known titles.

Here’s what we can expect:

THEC64 Collection 2

California Games

Cybernoid

Firelord

Impossible Mission II

Insects in Space

Mission Impossibubble

Nebulus

Pitstop II

Slayer

Street Sports Basketball

Sword of Fargoal

Uridum

World Games

Zamzara

Toaplan Arcade 2

Demon’s World

Fire Shark*

Hellfire

Rally Bike*

Twin Cobra*

Twin Hawk*

Wardner

*Compatible with Evercade EXP’s TATE Mode.

We reviewed the first C64 collection and found it to be a little lacking, with too many ‘curios’ and not enough classics. This second collection appears more rounded. Toaplan Arcade 2 looks set to offer another carefully curated package too, with Rally Bike, Demon’s World, and Wardner providing a change of pace.

Blaze will likely reveal contents for their upcoming Amiga collection soon. Fingers crossed games from Team17 and Gremlin will make an appearance. Perhaps Sensible Software too, if we’re lucky.