Life is Strange 2, SpongeBob: The Cosmic Shake, The Pathless, Puzzle Bobble, PowerWash Simulator, and Trek to Yomi hit the Switch

It’s an exceedingly busy week for the Switch – several titles had to be left out of this piece’s headline, despite them being reasonably anticipated or looking promising. Incidentally, it appears that the eShop sees more shovelware than usual this week too, including a dubious (and rather blatant) Peppa Pig rip-off. Sigh.

The amount of good stuff does at least outweigh the bad. From Square-Enix comes Life is Strange 2 – announced barely a week ago – which sees two brothers on an unforgettable road trip across the Mexican border. Nintendo Life awarded it a 7/10, noting some lengthy loading times. “Life is Strange 2 is a worthy entry in the narrative series that improves upon the first game in meaningful ways with a story that’s both thrilling and emotional,” they said.

A few other belated conversions are on the agenda. These include Annapurna Interactive’s former PS5 exclusive adventure The Pathless, map-building FPS Gunscape, the zen-like PowerWash Simulator, and Devolver Digital’s side-scrolling cinematic slasher Trek to Yomi.

We gave the Xbox One version of PowerWash Simulator a squeaky clean 7/10 at launch. “It’s satisfying in small doses, while also showcasing some thoughtful design choices that help elevate it beyond other simulators,” we said.

Trek to Yomi garnered the same score from us, being something of a looker but failing to deliver a deep combat system.

We can probably class Puzzle Bobble S-Tribute as a tardy conversion too. Or if you want to use its full and correct title, Puzzle Bobble™2X/BUST-A-MOVE™2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble™3/BUST-A-MOVE™3 S-Tribute. Rolls right off the tongue. We like a bit of Puzzle Bobble around these parts, and this seems like an exhaustive collection of greats. Once you pop, etc.

As for games somewhat newer, there’s SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake from THQ Nordic. Review scores are generally positive so far, with Destructoid calling it the best SpongeBob game ever. A low bar, perhaps.

We can also expect the comical rhythm-action game Rhythm Sprout, pixel art ninja brawler Albacete Warrior, the retro style FPS Fashion Police Squad – which Pocket Tactics enjoyed – cutesy mini-game package Cuddly Forest Friends, and the inexpensive puzzler Exitman Deluxe.

HUNDRED FIRES, the terrible MGS clone that entirely overlooked what made the PSone original a classic, also gains a second episode later this week. Even at around a fiver, we’d suggest setting your expectations low.

New Switch eShop releases

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – £34.99

Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could possibly go wrong? Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe very together could come very undone, opening up portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates, and prehistoric snails. But that’s nothing everyone’s favorite sponge can’t handle – with the right cosmic costume! Everybody do the Cosmic Shake!

The Pathless – £33.99

Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Forge a connection with your eagle companion and soar through the air. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds.

Life is Strange 2 – £25.99

A traumatic incident unleashed your younger brother Daniel’s telekinetic power, forcing you to run from home, the police hot on your trail!

As sixteen year-old Sean, you’re now solely responsible for Daniel’s safety, shelter, and upbringing. But when someone so young has so much power, life lessons about right and wrong will create dramatic and life-changing consequences…

If you can reach Mexico you will be safe, but the journey will be winding, filled with joy, awe, and danger. This trip of a lifetime will bond Sean and Daniel forever… or tear their brotherhood apart.

PowerWash Simulator – £19.99

Release the Pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish.

Trek to Yomi – £17.99

As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.

Cuddly Forest Friends – £35.99

Care for your Cuddly Forest Friends!

Play over 10 fun minigames to make your adorable animal companions happy. Entertain, feed, and accessorize your friends and see the forest’s Tree of Happiness grow!

Fashion Police Squad – £15.49

Calling all officers! I’ve got a Fashion Crime in Progress and I’m mobilizing all Fashion Police Squad members. Grab your Belt of Justice and your Tailormade Sewing Machine, we’ve got some Fashion Justice to dispense!

Fashion Police Squad is a humorous Retro FPS where you fight against fashion crime using attire-enhancing weaponry. Clean the streets of socks in sandals as Sergeant Des, and experience a single-player story full of fabulous characters, dazzling encounters, and fierce runway shows!

Jumbo Airport Story – £11.69

Make your fledgling airport into a world-famous international landmark jam-packed with entertainment!

First build facilities such as Bistros and Bookstores to make visitors comfortable.

Satisfied customers make your airport more popular, and will attract even more visitors!

But the bigger your airport gets, the more tired visitors will be from walking around…

The Intership – £4.49

When a group of teenagers torments the boarding school, making the right decisions is crucial to survive. Choose between 4 different characters and discover their stories throughout this disturbing game.

Be careful, all the decisions you make will have consequences. Keep a cool mind and get all 4 protagonists to survive to the end of their story You will find up to 20 alternative endings!

Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood

Funny story for children about the fascinating adventures of the Hippo. Visit the magical world of Little Red Riding Hood with Hippo and save her Grandma from an angry Dragon. Fun tasks and colorful puzzles with coloring for kids are waiting for you!

An old well-known fairy tale has been transformed and has become a modern story about a red bandana. The main villain will be an evil Green Dragon, not the old-fashioned Gray Wolf. And who is this modern Red Riding Hood? Of course this is our beloved Hippo!

Words in Word – £8.99

Words in Word is a word collecting game familiar to many since childhood. Have intellectual fun and make words from over 1000 word puzzles.

In addition, in a special mode you will compete with computer opponents. Upgrade your rank and become a champion.

Play with your friends on the same console in the special “Duel” mode. Check who is the smartest and fastest in words search!

So, go ahead, find words and become an outstanding words finder!

Exitman Deluxe – £4.49

Quickly run into the gap as the ceiling comes crashing down from above. If you make it in time the ceiling will rise up again and then crash down again and again, each time with the gap in a random place. How long can you survive?

If you can squeeze into the yellow Exit area you’ll earn coins that you can use to buy new costumes.

Test yourself in 4 intense game modes:

Endless Run, 100-to-1 Sole Survivor, Vs CPU Head-to-head, and Challenge Mode with 150 quick fire stages!

There’s online rankings too so you can compete with others around the world for the best scores.

There’s also a 2-4P local multiplayer mode so you can go up against your friends to see who is the best ExitMan/Woman! It’s squid-like survival drama!

OSHIIRO – £9.89

Horror X Virtual Idol

Investigate the haunted Chiba Legend Arena!

Shark Attack: Fish Predator Ocean Sea Adventure Survival – £4.99

Who is the king of the underwater world? What animal is as old as the world? Many people don’t even know what it looks like – of course it’s a Shark! With our game Shark Attack: Fish Predator you can feel like a shark. Explore the life of sharks in their natural habitat! Freedom of action: gnaw, break, scare, no one will defeat you. Numerous selection of sharks will allow you to choose your favorite species. A variety of terrain with many interesting locations will not leave you indifferent. Realistic graphics with convenient controls will make you a real predator.

DRAINUS – £17.59

Out in the far reaches of space lies a planet suffering from the oppressive rule of an Empire. Deciding to fight back, a slave steals and takes control of the “Drainus”, a ship that embodies the Empire’s latest energy-absorbing technology. Zip around space shooting down hordes of enemies in this exciting side-scrolling shooter!

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 – £18.79

This game is a turn-based rogue-like RPG. Take turns with your opponent moving across a grid-based map. Move, attack, use items… Make the best choices to venture through the dungeons!

Enjoy Powered-Up Play in Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2:

The friend system allows you to have more fun as you become friends with unique monsters, collecting various items along the way! A storyline and tutorial are included to help those new to this world! Time to set off on a mystical adventure!

Radiantflux Hyperfractal 4.0 – £1.79

Data-fractal hyper structures are the new storage medium favoured by big companies. You are a neo-hacker, a new breed of bedroom fract-breaker, and these data-structures are your playground. After receiving an unusual email instructing you to hack your own homepage you discover a hidden world that will take you through the hack-zone and deep into the dark-web to yield untold riches in lost and forbidden softwares.

So power up your aesthetically pleasing hackOS of choice and download the latest forbidden tools. It’s time to penetrate some software firewalls and hack some HYPERFRACTALS.

Active DBG: Brave’s Rage – £17.09

9 unique playable characters, over 300 cards, 20 difficulty settings, and 7 different stages!

Brave’s Rage is an ACTIVE-TIME roguelite deckbuilding game. Our unique active-time card battle system allows players to activate “bullet-time”, find the perfect timing to attack or block, and follow up with powerful combos to deal with any situation they encounter during their adventure. Choose your braves, recruit your teammate, construct your deck, and defeat some of the most fearful foes to save the princess!

Sakura Cupid – £9.99

Lilim is a lazy cupid who was exiled from Heaven for failing to do her duties.

While most cupids would be ashamed of such a punishment, Lilim is overjoyed. Finally, she has enough time to indulge in her hobbies (comics and TV).

Lilim however, makes a human girl fall in love with her when she shoots a ‘love bullet’ in an attempt to swindle a free cup of coffee. The cute waitress in question, Mitsuki, becomes infatuated with Lilim.

Now, Lilim’s stuck living with Mitsuki until the effects of the ‘love bullet’ wears off – and on top of that, she’s being hunted by her childhood friend, Serra, who’s determined to bring her back to Heaven.

What’s a cute cupid to do?!

Street Racers – £5.39

Street Racers provide fun and exciting arcade car race game. Inspired from old school arcade racer and provide similar gameplay and visual esthetic.

Capybara Madness – £6.39

Capybara Madness is 3D Ragdoll Physics Based Platform Adventure Game.

Our main character is a capybara, yes a capybara!

But he has to escape from these maps,

Reach the end by completing the tiny puzzle

and Enjoy the Ragdoll Physics

Can you pass the maps designed differently from each other?

Puzzle Bobble™2X/BUST-A-MOVE™2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble™3/BUST-A-MOVE™3 S-Tribute – £13.49

Puzzle Bobble is a series of puzzle games in which the player fires bubbles from the bottom of the screen, and the bubbles pop when three or more of the same color stick together.

The player clears each stage when they meet the conditions for that stage.

Higher points are scored when many bubbles are dropped at once or when bubbles are popped by shooting bubbles and bouncing them off the walls.

Have fun playing alone in puzzle mode, where you can take your time solving puzzles, or with a friend in versus mode, where you fire bubbles at each other.

Enjoy ports of the arcade games Puzzle Bobble 2X and Puzzle Bobble 3, as well as four home console versions released in Japan and abroad, with added original modes.

The games also have new features such as rewind, slow mode, and quick save, which are perfect for practice, strategizing, and stage creation.

Albacete Warrior – £8.99

Take the role of Spanish ninja Benito, his chicken pal Pepito and his sensei Paco as they embark on a bizarre adventure across the globe! Presented in a mix of 3D environments and 2D pixel art sprites, Albacete Warrior takes traditional side-scrolling beat ‘em up combat into a new dimension, allowing players to take on hordes of enemies with Benito’s feathered buddy Pepito while running and wall jumping through a huge variety of 3D stages.

With the speed and agility of a fearsome warrior and armed with satirical street-smart humor, Benito might just have what it takes to become the chosen one. Charge into battle solo or team up with a friend for brutal cooperative play!

Gunscape – £9.99

Inspired by classic shooters, Gunscape takes all their most memorable elements and puts them in a toolkit to create single player and co-op campaigns or multiplayer arenas. Don’t like building stuff? Then just blast your way through hordes of monsters or duel with other players online or split-screen! Maps can also be shared, played and voted on by the whole world, so you’ll always have new levels at your fingertips!

World Building

The game is organised into themes taken from the entire genre of FPS games, from the early classics to the modern triple-A stealth and war shooters. Each theme set contains unique world building blocks, player models, enemies (and bosses!), music tracks, skyboxes, special level elements (like traps and teleporters) and–of course–GUNS. Assets from different sets are meant to be combined freely when building your worlds and the selection of content contained in each one has been carefully selected and planned out to avoid redundancy and to represent the truly iconic parts of the game it was inspired by.

Helvetii – £15.29

Helvetii is a 2D action roguelite game, revolving on exploring the ancient mythology and history of the gaulish Helvetii tribes as well as celtic and other mythos from various cultures, and adapting them in a challenging, fast-paced modern action game with a beautiful art style.

Take control of various characters, like a fierce young warchief, a naïve but dexterous fox-turned-man or a cunning druid wielding primordial forces, and use their unique and varied combat skill to fight your way through hordes of creatures and put an end to the rot that has taken over the land as well as their hearts.

Wield the many powers bestowed upon you from primal deities that wield otherworldly powers to legendary items that shall change your playstyle for every run. Fight the creeping fiends who will test your resolve and rise to an ever increasing challenge.

Pets at Work – £4.99

Some pets got lost in an office setting, and now these dogs and cats need to work together using boxes, mats, and buttons.

Players can just run amok climbing on chairs and tables, and make a mess in this colorful little game! Pets at Work is a cozy puzzle platform game that is wonderfully enjoyable for playing with friends of all ages and experience levels.

The game is available as single-player or local co-op multiplayer!

Trophy – £8.59

Trophy is a brand-new action platformer created for original 8-Bit cartridge and now available on Nintendo Switch™! Take control of the robot Trophy in this exciting new homebrew game.

As Trophy, you must navigate challenging environmental obstacles and terrain, such as water, snow, moving platforms, and even zero gravity. Collect power-ups and upgrade Trophy’s health and weapon systems, all while battling enemies throughout the levels.

Save the peaceful planet of Gearus 9 from the evil machinations of Lord Q as you run, jump, and blast your way to victory! Collect hidden power-ups along the way and defeat some of the largest bosses ever seen in 8-Bit!

Sport & Fun: Swimming – £17.99

EASY TO PLAY

Play with family and friends! Controls are intuitive, so simply move like you’d usually do while swimming and push forward. Swap your swimming style at any point for some extra fun.

REACH YOUR GOAL

Play with your friends or challenge yourself. Complete daily goals to improve your health and do your best to unlock every achievement.

ENJOY YOURSELF

Remember to swim at your own pace, and make time for some much needed breaks. Revel in the healthiest gameplay loop in your entire life.

Tiny Detour – £4.49

A Bridge has collapsed on your way home. You have to make a detour to the nearby forest, but luckily you find a local business man who promises to get it fixed for a few favors. Go on a mission to help the local business man with his unique quests and get that bridge fixed! Can you complete all of his missions and get back on your way home?

HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star Episode 2 – £5.39

This is a one man infiltration mission, you alone cannot defeat the entire Soviet army, you must use your best skills to hide, sneak away from the enemy and go undetected. You must use your infiltration skills, hide in remote places, not make noise, use different items to advance in your adventure, you will also find action moments, a variety of weapons and strategies to fulfill your mission.

In this episode, Valero Montenegro has been captured in the Soviet base “the red star”, his mission will be to rescue his daughter and stop the evil plans of the Soviet Army.

Swap Puzzles – £2.70

This game is simple, rewarding and enjoyable: swap tiles to put them in the right places and complete the picture.

Reveal all 48 images with different themes: princesses, pets, ocean animals, cosmic fun, steampunk and more. Completed puzzles can be viewed later in the gallery.

Play on one of 4 difficulty levels, from 15 to 84 tiles.

Swap, match and have fun!

Seraph’s Last Stand – £8.99

Seraph’s Last Stand is a rogue-like shoot ’em up based on the flash era classic “Heli Attack”, where every wave you pick a new upgrade and try to break the game with crazy builds.

You start clean every playthrough, but if you choose the right combinations, you can snowballs into powerful builds.

Rhythm Sprout – £13.49

Rhythm Sprout is a handcrafted rhythm action with original music and a wacky story mode.

– Step to the rhythm / Fight to the beat

– Remix levels with modifiers

– Follow a quirky self-aware story in between

Next week: Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder, Daily Dadish, Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure, Shuttlecock-H, Perseverance: Complete Edition, Rob Riches, Legion of Doom, Ragdoll Rage: Heroes Arena, Youmandriver, and Go! Go! PogoGirl.