Clive ‘N’ Wrench celebrates ‘Year of the Rabbit’ with a new trailer

The Numskull Games published 3D platformer Clive ‘N’ Wrench is just weeks away, officially due Feb 24th on Steam, GOG, PS4, PS5, and Switch – both digitally and physically.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on this colourful endevour, starring rabbit Clive and his monkey chum Wrench, you’ll know it has been a long time coming – solo developer Rob Wass started the project over ten years ago. That’s a good five years before the Switch even existed.

To coincide with the ‘Year of the Rabbit’ Numbskull has released a new trailer showcasing the time-traveling adventure’s ancient China stage.

Rob Wass created towns for GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas and cites Spyro and Jak & Daxter as his biggest influences: “Clive ‘N’ Wrench has been a huge part of my life over the past 10 years. […] This project has been a real labour of love for me. I’m beyond excited for everyone to get their hands on Clive ‘N’ Wrench when it launches early next year.”

An eight-minute preview has also been released, showing what kind of antics our duo are in for: