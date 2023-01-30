Out this week: SpongeBob: The Cosmic Shake, Deliver Us Mars, Fashion Police Squad, Rhythm Sprout, Age of Empires II, more

January’s new release energy carries into February, with a handful of notable new games due this week. Looking ahead for the rest of the month, highlights include Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon: Ishin, Atomic Heart, Wanted: Dead, Octopath Traveler II, and the PSVR2 – which launches with 32(!) titles.

This week, there’s THQ Nordic’s SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – from the team that handled the excellent Battle for Bikini Bottom remake – sci-fi adventure Deliver Us Mars, a belated release of the zen-like PowerWash Simulator on PS4 and Switch (complete with new, free, Tomb Raider DLC) and the Xbox’s Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.

The Xbox also gains retro shooter revival Metal Black S-Tribute (the PS4 and Switch versions were canned due to clashing with the Arcade Archives release,) along with ‘Game Preview’ releases of the medieval manuscript battler Inkulinati and the fast-paced FPS Roboquest.

Puzzle Bobble S-Tribute is still on track for all formats.

Then there’s the cartoony rhythm actioner Rhythm Sprout, humorous retro FPS Fashion Police Squad, and Albacete Warrior – a pixel art brawler set in 3D locations, starring a Spanish ninja and his feisty chicken.

Some belated conversions are also on the agenda, with the PS5’s open-world adventure The Pathless making the jump to Xbox and Switch, and Football Manager 2023 Console coming home to PS4.

The Evercade sees a new release too – Indie Heroes Cartridge 2 includes twelve titles, including Tapeworm Disco Puzzle, Beer Slinger, Reknum Souls Adventure, and Yeah Yeah Beebiss II – a faux sequel to an NES game that likely didn’t exist.

Next week: Hogwarts Legacy, Prison Tycoon: Under New Management, Touchdown Pinball, Repentant, Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure, The Redress of Mira, and Raiden IV x Mikado Remix.