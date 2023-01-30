Dead Space and Forspoken enter the UK top ten

EA’s Dead Space remake is the UK’s new no.1, displacing Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Engage in the process. The sci-fi horror also managed to take no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

Square-Enix’s Forspoken – which arrived to some middling reviews – took #4 in the all formats chart and #2 in the PS5 chart. This suggests it had a decent launch, although we may see a swift tail-off.

The charts saw one other new release – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition at #27 in the all formats, and #8 in the PS5 top ten.

FIFA 23 and God of War Ragnarök held onto #2 and #3 while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II also fell one position, now at #6.

At #7 we find Fire Emblem Engage.

Positions #8, #9, and #10 are then held by Nintendo Switch Sports, Pokémon Violet, and Minecraft.

After re-entering at #20 last week, The Last of Us Part I continues to rise – the remake is now at #15. The Last of Us: Remastered on PS4 climbed by just one position, meanwhile, now at #31.

51 Worldwide Games and Metroid Dread re-entered at the lower end of the chart too, presumably due to minor price cuts online.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is one of the few new retail releases out this week, standing a good chance of entering the top 20 next week.