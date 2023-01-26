Cosy seed-sprouting sandbox Garden In! is out now on PC

If you’re the opposite of green-fingered, often forgetting to water and nurture your houseplants, Garden In! provides the chance to create an idyllic garden sanctuary without fear of your plants withering away.

It’s a cosy experience about picking pots, selecting seeds, and adding soil and water to create a unique environment full of foliage. Rooms can be arranged and decorated as you see fit, changing backdrops, and adding or moving around furniture. Outdoor locations also feature.

The ability to create hybrid plants allows for experimentation and should help to add a bit of depth to the proceedings.

Published by Bonus Stage and developed by Dramatic Iceberg, it’s available now on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Store. We imagine that it’ll appeal to those that enjoyed Unpacking – a similar chilled experience.

Versions for other formats are due to be announced soon.