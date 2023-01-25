GoldenEye 007 re-releases on Xbox and Switch this Friday

Ahead of tonight’s Xbox Developer Conference, Microsoft has revealed that the anticipated GoldenEye 007 re-release will launch on January 27th – this Friday.

That’s the official date, at least – MS notes some territories may see it roll out tomorrow.

The objective-based stealth shooter – originally one of the N64’s biggest-selling titles – will feature modern control options, achievements, and native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to grab it as part of the service. It’ll also be available to Rare Replay owners for free.

The Switch version, meanwhile, will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online service on Jan 27th with online play. The Xbox version will support split-screen local multiplayer only. Nintendo’s trailer is below: