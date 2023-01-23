Out this week: Dead Space, Forspoken, Risen, Dance of Death, Startup Company, Oddballers, more

Last week the Switch received Fire Emblem Engage. This week it’s the turn of the PS5 to receive a big-name exclusive. Forspoken comes from Square-Enix and stars reluctant hero Frey, a New Yorker who finds herself transported to a cruel but scenic world – one that’s filled with colossal monsters to defeat.

Xbox owners don’t have too long to wait for their first exclusive of 2023 – rumours persist of GoldenEye 007 dropping during this week’s Xbox conference, while the following week sees Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.

Both Xbox Series and PS5 also gain EA’s Dead Space remake. How did this franchise come back from the…dead? Word has it EA was mighty impressed with sales of Capcom’s RE2 and RE3 remakes. With Wild Hearts due in February, we could be about to witness an EA renaissance.

Dead Space isn’t the only remake on the agenda. THQ Nordic has resurrected Risen – a European RPG from 2009, that originally suffered from a botched console (Xbox 360) port. We imagine this re-release is closer inline with the superior PC version. Fingers crossed the combat has been improved.

If you prefer your RPGs to be filled with anime trappings, look no further than Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters – due on PS5 and PS4 this Tuesday.

Flying under the radar, there’s Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey – an adventure game set in 1888, where our prim ‘n proper heroes are on the trail of Jack the Ripper. That’s joined by Startup Company: Console Edition – which sees you create an internet company (streaming service, online retailer, dating site, etc) and steer it in the right direction, hiring and firing staff while expanding your offices.

Wonder Boy is back too, in a revised Anniversary Collection that features 21 versions of six different games. Sorry, Xbox owners – it’s PS4 and Switch only.

Other new releases include Ubisoft’s party package Oddballers – where just about anything can be thrown at the opposition – a belated Xbox release of the Metroidvania Transiruby, puzzler Sissa’s Path, and the FMV adventure The Dark Side of the Moon. Nothing to do with that terrible Transformers film, we hope.

New multiformat releases

Dead Space

Risen

Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey

Startup Company: Console Edition

Cat Slide Tiles

Sissa’s Path

New on PSN

Forspoken

Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection

Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters

Oddballers

Miracle Snack Shop

Backfirewall_

The Legend of Tianding

Arcade Archives TANK FORCE

Frid

New on Xbox Store

The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller

The Table Game Deluxe Pack

Kingdom Rush

Clunky Hero

Shoulders of Giants

Transiruby

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Risen

OddBallers

Next week: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Inkulinati, Rhythm Sprout, Fashion Police Squad, Albacete Warrior, Delirium, PowerWash Simulator, Raiden IV x Mikado Remix, Metal Black S-Tribute, Puzzle Bobble S-Tribute, SEASON: A letter to the future, Straylight, We Were Here Forever, Helvetii, Brave’s Rage, Seed of Life, and Cuddly Forest Friends.