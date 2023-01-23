Fire Emblem Engage tops the UK chart while The Last of Us returns to #20

Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Engage has become the first new no.1 of 2023.

GI.biz reports that launch sales were the second biggest in the series for the UK, falling behind 2019’s Fire Emblem Three Houses by some 31%.

As we predicted last week, The Last of Us has returned to the chart following the debut of the TV series. The Last of Us Part I – the PS5 remake – is back at #20, while the PS4’s The Last of Us Remastered took #32. The Last of Us Part II didn’t manage to stage a comeback, not even appearing in the PS4 chart.

While there were no other new arrivals, we did see several re-entries due to discounts at Argos and Amazon. These include Battlefield 2042 re-entering at #25, Bravely Default II returning to #37, and Hotline Miami Collection making #16 in the PS4 chart.

Also thanks to price cuts, The Callisto Protocol climbed from #36 to #16, while Mario & Rabbids: Battle Kingdom rocketed from #31 to #12.

Back in the top ten, FIFA 23 fell to #2 while God of War Ragnarök dropped to #3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #4, celebrating its 300th week in the chart. Then at #5, it’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, down from #3. Pokémon Violet, Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Pokémon Scarlet finish off the top ten.

Check back next week to discover how Dead Space and Forspoken performed.