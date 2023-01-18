Categories

Lightning strikes thrice – Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX revealed

With Raiden IV x Mikado’s PlayStation and Xbox release just weeks away, publisher NIS America has revealed plans to publish Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX this summer.

This revamped package takes the 2005 shooter – which was released on PS2 in Europe via then budget publisher 505 Games – and adds rearranged music, wallpapers, online leaderboards, and more. Modes include Score Attack and Boss Rush, along with Double Play – where two ships can be controlled with one joypad.

The limited edition pack will be available to pre-order from NIS America starting Jan 26th, including two music CDs, a schematics poster, and an acrylic phone stand.

The Steam page is live now, featuring a handful of additional screenshots.

Written by

Matt Gander

Matt is Games Asylum's most prolific writer, having produced a non-stop stream of articles since 2001. A retro collector and bargain hunter, his knowledge has been found in the pages of tree-based publication Retro Gamer.

