The UK charts see three new arrivals, plus surprise re-entries

We didn’t expect this week’s UK retail charts to be quite so eventful, for want of a better description.

Anime tie-in One Piece Odyssey managed to enter at #14 in the all formats top 40, while also arriving at #4 in the PS5 chart, #5 in the Xbox Series top ten, and #11 in the PS4 top twenty.

It wasn’t the only new entry, surprisingly. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on PS5 – which was also released last week – took #9 in the PS5 top ten. Then in the Xbox One chart, The House of the Dead: Remake – another new release – debuted at #13.

On the topic of Xbox One games, Halo Wars 2 came marching in at #28 in the all-formats chart, followed by Ori and The Will of the Wisps at #34 – one position higher than Gotham Knights. This is down to retailer GAME’s clearance sale, which saw Halo Wars 2 plummet to £2.98 and Ori down to £4.98 for the collector’s edition.

Rewinding back to the top ten, FIFA 23 returned to no.1, forcing God of War Ragnarök to settle for #2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II held onto #3, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained at #4.

Up one position, Nintendo Switch Sports made #5.

Pokémon Violet dropped to #6, Minecraft climbed to #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons remained at #8, and Pokémon Scarlet fell two positions to #9. Then at #10 it’s GTA V.

We may see The Last of Us: Part I and/or The Last of Us: Part II return next week, following the debut of the well-received TV show. As for new releases, Fire Emblem Engage stands a chance of entering the top ten. Possibly the top five.