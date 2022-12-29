Bubble Bobble bounces onto Switch, joined by a few other new releases

You know it’s a quiet time for the Switch eShop when the only noteworthy offering is an Arcade Archives re-release. That said, a few of the other new indie releases do show some potential.

That Arcade Archives re-release is an important one – Taito’s classic single-screen platformer Bubble Bobble, which was a huge hit in Europe thanks to most formats receiving a decent conversion. In this re-release, difficulty settings and online leaderboards feature. £6.29 is a fair price.

Then there’s Grabitoons! – a wobbly party game with bright and chunky-looking characters – 2D puzzle platformer Xanchuchamel, physics-based puzzler Fire All Humans, the rather in-depth looking Aircraft Carrier Survival (complete with a UI that looks like a nightmare to navigate), and a couple of casual sports titles.

A trio of shovelware titles are being turfed up too, all of which have screenshots that appear to be taken from CGI scenes. With names like ‘Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry’ we won’t be giving them the time of day.

New Switch eShop releases

Grabitoons! – £7.99

Compete in this galatic test of skill with your own customizable Grabitoon.

Bring your friends and smack ’em over the head in this physics-based party game for up to four players!

Grab, throw, smack and wack your way through more than 15 different mini-games, conquer the different variants and unlock new pieces to build your own Grabitoon!

Arcade Archives BUBBLE BOBBLE – £6.29

‘BUBBLE BOBBLE’ is an action game that was released from TAITO in 1986.

Players control the twin Bubble Dragons that are called ‘Bubblun’ and ‘Bobblun’, and travel through one hundred different stages.

The game became popular and led to a long series of sequels and spin-offs. The main goal of the game is to rescue their girlfriends from the Cave of Monsters.

The “Arcade Archives” series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces.

Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores.

Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games.

Everybody’s Home Run Derby – £3.00

The popular casual baseball game has been ported to Nintendo Switch™ with a special focus on the Home Run Derby! Multiplayer mode is also included.

A simple, easy-to-understand party game inspired by the Home Run Derby.

The perfect tempo and game balance will keep you entertained time and time again!

Play together with everyone and you’re sure to have a blast!

Aim for the Home Run King!

ABC Follow Me: Food Festival – £8.99

An educational game for preschool children that will develop their motor skills and introduce them to the basics of writing letters and numbers in a child-friendly design.

Once this is mastered, you can move on to a more challenging game mode where children learn food products in English! This will be a great introduction to learning languages and cuisines across the world. Maybe even certain products will encourage your kids to discover new flavors?

Pixel Family Fun – £17.99

It’s nothing like a classic coloring book. This game is all about taking your mind off things, following the numbers and filling each pixel with the right color.

Immerse yourself in the gameplay loop. Choose your theme and enjoy the creative process. Don’t forget that every pixel matters.

Fire All Humans – £8.99

Fire All Humans is a physics based puzzle game in which you need to fire humans through elaborate levels, open doors, splat the other humans and jump your way through to get to the Doomsday Source!

Send humans flying and use strategy and teamwork (Yes, they look like paperdollies or weird gingerbread men – No humans were hurt in the development of this game) get through all 24 levels and master this challenging and addictive game.

We also expect some laughs along the way!

Aircraft Carrier Survival – £17.99

Welcome to Aircraft Carrier Survival, a strategy game set in the merciless reality of World War II, where your prowess as a commander decides the fate of a naval behemoth.

Take control of the aircraft carrier, its crew, officers and planes during WW2. Give an example of military prowess by choosing the right equipment, crew, and escort for the mission. Assign a crew and choose what your officers should focus on. Your ship has many stations to man, and proper management will be the key to executing your plan.

Your damage control teams can handle fire outbreaks, torpedo strikes, hull flooding, enemy bombardment, airstrikes, and suicide attacks from enemy planes, but not all of them at once. Assess which threats need to be dealt with first in order to survive.

Boxer – £8.09

Boxer is an easy to play arcade, pick up and play first person, fast action boxing game.

Fight three hard-hitting rounds against one of the seven (Ai) artificial intelligent rival boxers without getting knocked out.

Improve your boxing skills in the training gym equipped with a dummy and a punch bag.

Beat the the rival boxers and become the ultimate Boxing legend!

Xanchuchamel – £5.39

Xanchuchamel is a puzzle-platformer where you will need skill but also intelligence to overcome each challenge. Xan can catch blocks and place them in different places to access new areas. 50 levels are waiting for you!

Xanchuchamel is an old-fashioned puzzle-platformer, like those games from the 90’s where the important thing was just to have fun. In Xanchuchamel you will need skill on the platforms, it’s true, but before that you will have to place them in the right positions.

The game mechanics are simple. Xan (the round protagonist) is able not only to move and jump, but he can also catch the special blocks that are within his reach. After that, that block can be placed in another position so that you can jump on it and move forward.

But that’s just the beginning. Some special blocks can become a moving platform when injected with one of three movement powers: horizontal, vertical or diagonal. Xan can obtain these powers either from another block that is already moving, or from a power source.

And wait, because there is still more. In addition to the movement blocks, Xan can use other different special blocks. Each of them has different characteristics, so you will have to use all your neurons to use them successfully.

Next week: Journey To The Blue Mountain, Neon Souls, Blacksmith Forger, Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection, Gravity Thrust, Extreme Snowboard, AlphaLink, Lost Snowmen, Maximus 2, Age of Heroes: The Beginning, Tumbleweed Destiny, and Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl Vs Grey.