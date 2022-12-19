Out this week: Akai Katana Shin, Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth, Tower Princess, Ships Simulator, The Water Margin, more

It’s Christmas week! What treats can we expect other than gift cards, selection boxes, and shower gel sets? Not much more than a few retro re-releases and a handful of belated conversions, it would seem.

Square-Enix’s has one final re-release for RPG fans – the PSP’s Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth for PS4/PS5, with quick saves, a rewind tool, and visual options. It’s due out Thursday.

Akai Katana Shin should be available any day now – it officially launched on the 15th, but it’s yet to surface on UK digital stores aside from Steam. This Cave shooter re-release comes from City Connection, presented in an aspect ratio of 16:9. Online leaderboards also feature.

Then there’s Water Margin – The Tale of Clouds and Wind – the latest QUByte Classics retro re-release. This was originally a Mega Drive/Genesis scrolling beat’em up released only in Asia.

The Xbox belatedly receives the 3D platformer Tower Princess, perma-death rogue-lite Wally and the Fantastic Predators, and Ships Simulator, while the PS4 gains the arcade-style racer Pure Chase 80’s, and the comical Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – which we awarded a 7/10 back in April.

WRC Generations also makes a pitstop on Switch, being the final retail release of the year. Check back later in the week to see what’s arriving on the eShop.

New multiformat releases

Akai Katana Shin

QUByte Classics – The Tale of Clouds and Wind

8-Ball Pocket

Them’s Fightin’ Herds: Texas DLC

New on PSN

VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH

Grappling Dash

Wild Trax Racing

Speedway Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Cubic Light

Pure Chase 80’s

New on Xbox Store

Wally and the Fantastic Predators

Ships Simulator

Tower Princess

Project Snaqe

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

WRC Generations

Next week: A few Switch eShop releases, perhaps.