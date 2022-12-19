Out this week: Akai Katana Shin, Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth, Tower Princess, Ships Simulator, The Water Margin, more

It’s Christmas week! What treats can we expect other than gift cards, selection boxes, and shower gel sets? Not much more than a few retro re-releases and a handful of belated conversions, it would seem.
Square-Enix’s has one final re-release for RPG fans – the PSP’s Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth for PS4/PS5, with quick saves, a rewind tool, and visual options. It’s due out Thursday.
Akai Katana Shin should be available any day now – it officially launched on the 15th, but it’s yet to surface on UK digital stores aside from Steam. This Cave shooter re-release comes from City Connection, presented in an aspect ratio of 16:9. Online leaderboards also feature.
Then there’s Water Margin – The Tale of Clouds and Wind – the latest QUByte Classics retro re-release. This was originally a Mega Drive/Genesis scrolling beat’em up released only in Asia.
The Xbox belatedly receives the 3D platformer Tower Princess, perma-death rogue-lite Wally and the Fantastic Predators, and Ships Simulator, while the PS4 gains the arcade-style racer Pure Chase 80’s, and the comical Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – which we awarded a 7/10 back in April.
WRC Generations also makes a pitstop on Switch, being the final retail release of the year. Check back later in the week to see what’s arriving on the eShop.
New release trailers
Akai Katana Shin
Water Margin – The Tale of Clouds and Wind (QUByte Classics)
WRC Generations (Switch)
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
Wally and the Fantastic Predators
Tower Princess
Ships Simulator
New multiformat releases
- Akai Katana Shin
- QUByte Classics – The Tale of Clouds and Wind
- 8-Ball Pocket
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: Texas DLC
New on PSN
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH
- Grappling Dash
- Wild Trax Racing
- Speedway Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Cubic Light
- Pure Chase 80’s
New on Xbox Store
- Wally and the Fantastic Predators
- Ships Simulator
- Tower Princess
- Project Snaqe
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- WRC Generations
Next week: A few Switch eShop releases, perhaps.