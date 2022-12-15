Wonder Boy is back, again, in January

If our email inbox is anything to go by, January is looking surprisingly busy for new releases. We can now add the Anniversary Wonder Boy Collection to that ever-growing list.

A digital-only release from Bliss Brain, it’s an expanded version of Wonder Boy Collection, which we awarded a 7/10 back in June.

It’s set to include 21 versions of 6 different Wonder Boy games, spread across such formats as the Master System, Game Gear, Mega Drive, and various iterations of SEGA’s arcade hardware.

Screen filters, save states, language options, and a rewind tool will feature.

Here’s the full game list:

Look out for Anniversary Wonder Boy Collection on PS5, PS4, and Switch on January 26th.