Cuphead and Hello Neighbour 2 enter the UK chart

This week’s UK top 40 sees two new arrivals. Possibly even three if we count Just For Games’ Instant Sports, which launched in May 2021 but has somehow belatedly entered the top 40 at #38.

IAM8BIT’s anticipated physical release of Cuphead took #18, putting it one position higher than the recent NFS Unbound at #19. The Gearbox published Hello Neighbour 2 managed to enter at #33, meanwhile.

It isn’t entirely clear which format was the biggest selling for either, although we’d wager that the Switch version of Cuphead was the most popular. The UK chart mostly comprises of Switch games these days, after all.

Having said that, God of War: Ragnarök returned to no.1 this week. FIFA 23 consequently falls to #2, and then at #3 it’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Pokémon Violet climbed to #4, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #5.

At #6 it’s Nintendo Switch Sports, up two places. Pokémon Scarlet held onto #7, Sonic Frontiers rose to #8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s Minecraft.

The Callisto Protocol fell from #6 to #12 during its second week on sale. Gotham Knights had a rough week too, tumbling from #21 to #28.

Curiously, three Just Dance games are currently in the top 40 – Just Dance 2020 at #39, Just Dance 2022 at #31, and Just Dance 2023 Edition at #11. Ten lords a-leaping! Nine ladies dancing!