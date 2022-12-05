UK Chart: The Callisto Protocol, NFS Unbound, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns enter top 40

Three big-name titles launched last week, and you may be surprised by their UK retail chart placings.

The Callisto Protocol was the highest charting, debuting at #6 in the all formats top 40. It made a bigger dent in the individual format charts, arriving at #2 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series top tens.

As a new IP from a little-known developer and publisher, these chart placings are rather impressive – it even outsold Pokémon Scarlet last week. It had a bit of a bumpy launch, however, with the digital-only PC version panned for technical issues. The game itself hasn’t exactly gained glowing reviews either, with critics finding the combat inadequate and the general atmosphere lacking. The Metacritic currently sits at 74%.

EA’s next-gen only Need for Speed: Unbound took #17. A lack of promotion and press coverage might be to blame for a placing outside the top ten. Reviews are only just starting to surface too, revealing that it deserved a bigger push from EA – scores so far are a mixture of 7s, 8s, and 9s.

Lastly for new releases, Marvel’s Midnight Suns made its debut at #26. Given the popularity of Marvel and high review scores (83% Metacritic on PC) we did expect to see it chart higher. It failed to make the Xbox Series chart but did turn up at #7 in the PS5 top ten. Chances are it sold better digitally, especially on PC – arguably the best place to play strategic turn-based titles.

Back in the all formats top ten, FIFA 23 holds onto no.1 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaining at #2. God of War Ragnarök moved back up to #3, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe stays put at #4. Pokémon Violet dropped two places to #5, Pokémon Scarlet is at #7, Nintendo Switch Sports makes a racket at #8, the Black Friday boosted Sonic Frontiers fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s good old Minecraft on Switch.

Cuphead and Dragon Quest Treasures seem like reasonable shouts as new arrivals next week.