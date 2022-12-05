Out this week: Dragon Quest Treasures, Hello Neighbor 2, The Rumble Fish 2, Samurai Maiden, Jitsu Squad, Terror of Hemasaurus, more

Contrary to popular belief, the gaming calendar isn’t over just yet – the next two weeks are looking rather busy. The week leading us into Christmas? Not such much, although that could change. A last-minute rush to secure premium digital storefront placement period often occurs.

Square-Enix is back, once again, with Dragon Quest Treasures on Switch – a loot filled adventure spread across six islands. Erik and Mia are out to find seven legendary Dragonstones, along with whatever else they can unearth. The ability to evaluate loot to reveal its value seems like a neat touch. D3’s Samurai Maiden heads to PC, Switch and PlayStation formats, meanwhile, offering anime-style hack ‘n slash action against skeletal warriors.

Then there’s Hello Neighbor 2, the anticipated family friendly horror. The original reached over 30 million players – it was a colossal success. In this sequel, the whole town is now explorable as you try to find clues and unravel your neighbors’ secrets.

The Rumble Fish 2 is another sequel out this week. Well, kind of – it’s a re-release of a cult 2D brawler from 2005, updated with online play and other modern features. It comes from Dimps, who’ve worked on a ridiculous number of franchises. Everything from Sonic to Street Fighter.

Snowboarding sim Shredders comes to PS5 too, while Firefighting Simulator – The Squad alights on all formats. It looks slightly more polished than some recent simulators. SNES style RPG Chained Echoes is another new multiformat release, available on Game Pass at launch.

We can also expect Annapurna’s HINDSIGHT, cartoony scrolling brawler Jitsu Squad, the Rampage alike city destroyer Terror of Hemasaurus – which arrived on Steam to a positive reception – arena brawler Divine Knockout (free via PS Plus), and the lightning-fast dodge’em up Swordship.

Lastly, Cuphead finally receives a retail release. After being requested for years, it stands a good chance of entering the UK chart next week.

New multiformat releases

Hello Neighbor 2

The Rumble Fish 2

Bot Gaiden

Jitsu Squad

Togges

Chained Echoes

Terror of Hemasaurus

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad

Swordship

Hindsight

Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds

New on PSN

Shredders – PS5

Samurai Maiden

Cyber Hook

The Forest Quartet

Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent

Witch on the Holy Night

Divine Knockout

Kukoos – Lost Pets

Sky: Children of the Light

Accident

Arcade Archives TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER

Vesper: Zero Light Edition

Petite Adventure

Paper Cut Mansion

New on Xbox Store

Mech Armada

Dad’s Monster House

Dobo’s Heroes

Afterglitch

Krampus Kills

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Dragon Quest Treasures

Cuphead

Redout 2

Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent

Kukoos – Lost Pets

Jitsu Squad

Next week: Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, High on Life, Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance, VR Pigeons, Neon White, Wavetale, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (PS5/XSX), Blacktail, GRIME: Colors of Rot, Cassiodora , Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission, Potion Craft, INFINITE GUITARS, and Toaplan Arcade 1 for Evercade.