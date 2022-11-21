Out this week: Evil West, Gungrave G.O.R.E, Saint Kotar, Ship of Fools, Just Dance 2023, Cleopatra Fortune, more

If you’re into grisly shooters, this week has you covered. Evil West – not to be confused with Weird West, Hard West, or Will Smith’s Wild Wild West – could be a surprise hit, coming from Flying Wild Hog – creators of Trek to Yomi and Shadow Warrior. It’s a vampire-slaying wild west third-person shooter, starring a chisel-jawed hero armed with a lightning gauntlet. Combat appears brutal and crunchy – a pleasingly visceral combo.
PS2 revival Gungrave G.O.R.E puts you in the boots of the Grim Reaper, meanwhile, featuring a clash of Eastern and Western game design sensibilities. It’s due out on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation formats – and Xbox owners can grab it on Game Pass. We recall enjoying the PS2 original, which was published by Activision long before Call of Duty became their primary focus.
Speaking of revivals, Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute sees a classic Taito puzzler dusted off and packaged anew. The original was one of the best PSone £9.99 budget games. Right up there with Runabout 2 and Chris Kamara’s Street Soccer.
Psychological horror Saint Kotar looks like it’s one of the more promising games from SOEDESCO of late. This too is coming to all formats.
Then there’s Just Dance 2023 – a code-in-a-box affair this year, oddly – Team17’s nautical co-op adventure Ship of Fools, medieval fantasy puzzler Finding the Soul Orb, and a tardy PS4 release of the action platformer Trifox. We compared it to Skylanders in our recent review.
New release trailers
Evil West
Gungrave G.O.R.E
Just Dance 2023 Edition
Saint Kotar
Finding the Soul Orb
Ship of Fools
Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute
Trifox
Run Sausage Run!
How to Fool a Liar King Remastered
New multiformat releases
- Evil West
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- Finding the Soul Orb
- Ship of Fools
- Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute
- Legendary Heroes
- Saint Kotar
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
New on PSN
- Tad the Lost Explorer – PS5
- Crazy Chicken Kart 2 – PS5
- Christmas Fun – PS5
- Cat Break Head to Head – PS5
- Trifox
- How to Fool a Liar King Remastered
- Furry Tangram Lite
- Arcade Archives METAL BLACK
- Magazine Mogul
- Ping Pong Peg
New on Xbox Store
- Run Sausage Run!
- Animal Shelter Simulator
- Super Rebellion
- Lapin
- Primal Light
- Dead Station
- Robolifter
- Jelly Brawl
- Bus Simulator 21
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- Saint Kotar
Next week: The Callisto Protocol, Need for Speed Unbound, Front Mission 1st Remake, Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, The Outbound Ghost, River City Girls 1 & 2, Sable, The Knight Witch, MEGALAN 11, Warp Drive, Soccer Story, Gundam Evolution, Astronite, Until the Last Plane, Sword of the Vagrant, Intrepid Izzy, and Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (PS4.)