Out this week: Evil West, Gungrave G.O.R.E, Saint Kotar, Ship of Fools, Just Dance 2023, Cleopatra Fortune, more

If you’re into grisly shooters, this week has you covered. Evil West – not to be confused with Weird West, Hard West, or Will Smith’s Wild Wild West – could be a surprise hit, coming from Flying Wild Hog – creators of Trek to Yomi and Shadow Warrior. It’s a vampire-slaying wild west third-person shooter, starring a chisel-jawed hero armed with a lightning gauntlet. Combat appears brutal and crunchy – a pleasingly visceral combo.

PS2 revival Gungrave G.O.R.E puts you in the boots of the Grim Reaper, meanwhile, featuring a clash of Eastern and Western game design sensibilities. It’s due out on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation formats – and Xbox owners can grab it on Game Pass. We recall enjoying the PS2 original, which was published by Activision long before Call of Duty became their primary focus.

Speaking of revivals, Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute sees a classic Taito puzzler dusted off and packaged anew. The original was one of the best PSone £9.99 budget games. Right up there with Runabout 2 and Chris Kamara’s Street Soccer.

Psychological horror Saint Kotar looks like it’s one of the more promising games from SOEDESCO of late. This too is coming to all formats.

Then there’s Just Dance 2023 – a code-in-a-box affair this year, oddly – Team17’s nautical co-op adventure Ship of Fools, medieval fantasy puzzler Finding the Soul Orb, and a tardy PS4 release of the action platformer Trifox. We compared it to Skylanders in our recent review.

New release trailers

Evil West

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Saint Kotar

Finding the Soul Orb

Ship of Fools

Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute

Trifox

Run Sausage Run!

How to Fool a Liar King Remastered

New multiformat releases

Evil West

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Finding the Soul Orb

Ship of Fools

Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute

Legendary Heroes

Saint Kotar

Gungrave G.O.R.E

New on PSN

Tad the Lost Explorer – PS5

Crazy Chicken Kart 2 – PS5

Christmas Fun – PS5

Cat Break Head to Head – PS5

Trifox

How to Fool a Liar King Remastered

Furry Tangram Lite

Arcade Archives METAL BLACK

Magazine Mogul

Ping Pong Peg

New on Xbox Store

Run Sausage Run!

Animal Shelter Simulator

Super Rebellion

Lapin

Primal Light

Dead Station

Robolifter

Jelly Brawl

Bus Simulator 21

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Saint Kotar

Next week: The Callisto Protocol, Need for Speed Unbound, Front Mission 1st Remake, Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, The Outbound Ghost, River City Girls 1 & 2, Sable, The Knight Witch, MEGALAN 11, Warp Drive, Soccer Story, Gundam Evolution, Astronite, Until the Last Plane, Sword of the Vagrant, Intrepid Izzy, and Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (PS4.)