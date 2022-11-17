Indonesian adventure ‘A Space For The Unbound’ launches in January

It’s too early to tell if January will be quiet, steady, or strangely busy for new releases but we can at least expect A Space For The Unbound from Mojiken Studio and publisher Chorus Worldwide.

This ‘90s set pixel art adventure takes place in a rural Indonesian community. The peace has been disturbed by a looming threat – a comet is on course to hit earth.

This brings two high school sweethearts together, spending their last days trying to help the town’s citizens with their newfound supernatural powers. By leaping into the heart of the locals, anxieties can be calmed, and spirits raised.

The pixel art appears incredibly well drawn, closely resembling the 32-bit era…not that we saw a huge amount of sprite-based games during that time.

Look out for A Space For The Unbound on 19th January. It’s due on all formats – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch. The trailer is below: