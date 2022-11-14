Out this week: Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Goat Simulator 3, The Devil in Me, Somerville, Pentiment, more

Nintendo’s Triforce of winter titles is now complete, with Pokémon Scarlet/Violet joining Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on store shelves. Three is the magic number, after all.

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet takes us to the Paldea region to conquer eight gyms, capture new critters, and explore a new open-world. Freedom seems to be the theme here, giving the ability to tackle gyms in any order you fancy. Three ‘grand stories’ can able be dipped in and out of.

The Xbox receives a couple of mildly anticipated releases too. No, they aren’t of the Halo/Forza/Gears caliber but Pentiment and Somerville both look unique. The former is an illustrated RPG by Obsidian and takes us back to the 16th century, while the sci-fi adventure Sommerville is the debut from Jumpship – partly formed of ex-Playdead (Limbo, Inside) staff.

The GBA-alike platformer Grapple Dog also comes to Xbox. We awarded the Switch version an 8/10 back in March. “It’s a refreshing, sunny, palate cleanser of a game,” we said.

Other big-name titles include the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, sandbox mayhem maker Goat Simulator 3, and the cinematic horror The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me.

After a false start, Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition makes a pitstop on PS5 and Xbox Series. Oddly, it seems that the retail release launched a couple of weeks ago. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA also come to PS5 – with the former simply being a native port with no new extras.

We can also expect Team17’s RPG brawler Bravery & Greed, WayForward and Arc System’s RWBY: Arrowfell, gothic action platformer Heidelberg 1693, and Smurfs Kart on Switch. Can they even reach the pedals?

New release trailers

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

New multiformat releases

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Goat Simulator 3

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Bravery and Greed

Super Chicken Jumper

Farming Simulator 22: Platinum Edition

RWBY: Arrowfell

Heidelberg 1693

Babol The Walking Box

Succubus With Guns

Starsand

The Awakening of Mummies

New on PSN

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – PS5

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA– PS5

Syberia: The World Before – PS5

Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent

Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch

Finding the Soul Orb

My Fantastic Ranch

Game Type DX

The Bounty Huntress

John Fart : Text-iverse of Crazyness

Garfield Lasagna Party

Slime’s Journey

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy

New on Xbox Store

Somerville

Pentiment

Figment: Journey Into the Mind

As Far As The Eye

Gabriel’s Worlds The Adventure

In Extremis DX

Grapple Dog

Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet

Autonauts

Foretales

Let’s Sing 2023

Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent

My Fantastic Ranch

Smurfs Kart

Next week: Gungrave G.O.R.E, Evil West, Just Dance 2023 Edition, Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute, Saint Kotar, Ship of Fools, Super Rebellion, and Jelly Brawl.