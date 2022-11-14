Out this week: Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Goat Simulator 3, The Devil in Me, Somerville, Pentiment, more

Nintendo’s Triforce of winter titles is now complete, with Pokémon Scarlet/Violet joining Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on store shelves. Three is the magic number, after all.
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet takes us to the Paldea region to conquer eight gyms, capture new critters, and explore a new open-world. Freedom seems to be the theme here, giving the ability to tackle gyms in any order you fancy. Three ‘grand stories’ can able be dipped in and out of.
The Xbox receives a couple of mildly anticipated releases too. No, they aren’t of the Halo/Forza/Gears caliber but Pentiment and Somerville both look unique. The former is an illustrated RPG by Obsidian and takes us back to the 16th century, while the sci-fi adventure Sommerville is the debut from Jumpship – partly formed of ex-Playdead (Limbo, Inside) staff.
The GBA-alike platformer Grapple Dog also comes to Xbox. We awarded the Switch version an 8/10 back in March. “It’s a refreshing, sunny, palate cleanser of a game,” we said.
Other big-name titles include the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, sandbox mayhem maker Goat Simulator 3, and the cinematic horror The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me.
After a false start, Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition makes a pitstop on PS5 and Xbox Series. Oddly, it seems that the retail release launched a couple of weeks ago. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA also come to PS5 – with the former simply being a native port with no new extras.
We can also expect Team17’s RPG brawler Bravery & Greed, WayForward and Arc System’s RWBY: Arrowfell, gothic action platformer Heidelberg 1693, and Smurfs Kart on Switch. Can they even reach the pedals?
New release trailers
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Goat Simulator 3
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me
Pentiment
Somerville
Bravery & Greed
RWBY: Arrowfell
Smurfs Kart
Grapple Dog
Starsand
Heidelberg 1693
Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition
New multiformat releases
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Goat Simulator 3
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me
- Bravery and Greed
- Super Chicken Jumper
- Farming Simulator 22: Platinum Edition
- RWBY: Arrowfell
- Heidelberg 1693
- Babol The Walking Box
- Succubus With Guns
- Starsand
- The Awakening of Mummies
New on PSN
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – PS5
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA– PS5
- Syberia: The World Before – PS5
- Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent
- Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch
- Finding the Soul Orb
- My Fantastic Ranch
- Game Type DX
- The Bounty Huntress
- John Fart : Text-iverse of Crazyness
- Garfield Lasagna Party
- Slime’s Journey
- Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy
New on Xbox Store
- Somerville
- Pentiment
- Figment: Journey Into the Mind
- As Far As The Eye
- Gabriel’s Worlds The Adventure
- In Extremis DX
- Grapple Dog
- Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos
New Switch retail releases
- Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet
- Autonauts
- Foretales
- Let’s Sing 2023
- Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent
- My Fantastic Ranch
- Smurfs Kart
Next week: Gungrave G.O.R.E, Evil West, Just Dance 2023 Edition, Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute, Saint Kotar, Ship of Fools, Super Rebellion, and Jelly Brawl.