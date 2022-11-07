UK top 40 sees three new arrivals, including WRC Generations and Harvestella 

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion was the highest charting new release of last week, believe it or not.

The Outright Games published title entered at #15 in the all formats UK retail chart, outperforming both WRC Generations at #22 and Square-Enix’s Harvestella at #25.

Horror adventure The Chant and EA’s belated Switch release of It Takes Two failed to make the charts. Digital sales no doubt paint a different picture, especially for It Takes Two – which seems ideal for Switch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the UK’s no.1 for a second week running with FIFA 23 trailing behind at #2.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Minecraft all climbed the chart to occupy positions #3 through to #8.

This may have been down to minor price drops at Amazon – most first-party titles were £36.99 last week, while Nintendo Switch Sports could be had for £29.99.

WB’s Gotham Knights fell from #5 to #9. Then at #10 it’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Nintendo’s Bayonetta 3 has left the top ten after just one week, meanwhile, falling to #14. It also fell from no.1 to #9 in the Switch top 20.