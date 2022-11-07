Out this week: God of War Ragnarok, Sonic Frontiers, Atari 50, Return to Monkey Island, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, Police Simulator, more

We wouldn’t be at all surprised to hear that many gamers have booked a day (or two) off work to dive into this week’s new releases. There are a lot of big-name titles due, along with some anticipated new indies. Square-Enix is also back with yet another JRPG, would you believe?
God of War Ragnarok is looking like a GOTY contender, with several gaming sites awarding Sony’s big-budget bonanza top marks. “God of War Ragnarok is an incredibly special game. It’s vital in a way few releases are. With captivating performances that carry an amazing story to a jaw-dropping final act, it’s a game that achieves everything it sets out to do to the absolute highest standard, said VGC.
The Xbox, meanwhile, gains SEGA’s Football Manager 2023 and poncle’s rogue-lite Vampire Survivors – which gained glowing reviews on PC earlier this year. Somerville and Pentiment are only a week away too. The celebrated Return to Monkey Island also comes to Game Pass this week, hitting PS5 as well.
Then there’s Sonic Frontiers. Fans were apprehensive at first, with the initial batch of screenshots failing to reveal much. Since then, SEGA has been surprisingly confident at letting fans go hands-on – falling just short of a demo – with various appearances at gaming expos. Previews have mostly been positive, although we’d still suggest waiting for reviews – 3D Sonic has a bumpy track record.
We can also expect Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration on all formats. While we have seen many Atari collections over the years, this one is ‘the big one’ – around 100 games, including a handful of reimagined new releases, along with Lynx and Jaguar titles. An interactive history features too, including interviews. It might be worth it for Tempest 2000 alone, you know.
That aforementioned Square-Enix release is Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a revised version of the 2010 original with numerous improvements. That’s joined by a belated release of SIFU on Switch, Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – which sees you patrolling the streets either on foot or in a vehicle, handing out fines and slapping on handcuffs – Yum Yum Cookstar (an unofficial sequel to Cooking Mama Cookstar), and TV show tie-in Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising.
As for indie releases, look out for Save Room – based on a certain horror game’s inventory management system – top-down racer Super Woden GP, the slightly deceptive Geometric Sniper, and the unconventional pixel art adventure McPixel 3. There was no McPixel 2 – a joke that may be funnier if next week’s Goat Simulator 3 hadn’t already done it. Plus, Leisure Suit Larry did it first years ago.
New multiformat releases
- Sonic Frontiers
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- Return to Monkey Island
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Super Woden GP
- Save Room
- Lord of the Click III
- Geometric Sniper
- Kaiju Wars
- Yum Yum Cookstar
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
New on PSN
- God of War Ragnarok
- Hot Tentacles Shooter
- World Soccer Pinball
- Godlike Burger
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom
- Arcade Archives ITAZURA TENSHI
New on Xbox Store
- Football Manager 2023
- Vampire Survivors
- Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony
- Geometric Feel the Beats
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
- McPixel 3
- Paper Flight – Speed Rush
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- SIFU
- Sonic Frontiers
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- DARQ
- Ooblets
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
- Yum Yum Cookstar
Next week: Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Goat Simulator 3, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, Somerville, Pentiment, As Far As The Eye, Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent, Super Chicken Jumper, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (PS5), Smurfs Kart, Syberia: The World Before, Finding the Soul Orb, Starsand, Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch, Bravery and Greed, RWBY: Arrowfell, The Awakening of Mummies, and Succubus With Guns.