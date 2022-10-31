Out this week: The Chant, WRC Generations, Harvestella, The Entropy Centre, Tanuki Sunset, Shatter Remastered, more

We expected to see more horror games on the agenda for this week than what’s available. This week’s spooky offerings are all quite intriguing though, flying under the radar somewhat.

The Chant is a single-player third-person adventure set on a remote island, where a spiritual retreat turns sour after an entity feeding off negative energy is somehow released. It almost sounds like a spoof of The Inbetweeners Movie’s infamous campfire scene.

Broken Pieces, meanwhile, takes us to France for a spot of psychological detective work. The PC version gained positive reviews earlier this year. TAPE: Unveil the memories on PS5 is a belated release also, first releasing on PS4 in April. Here, a “special” tape must be rewound to explore memories of the past.

The PlayStation also gains a bunch of edutainment games, most of which are from the ‘90s, along with Kemco’s pixel art RPG Dragon Prana, and Ratalaika Games’ visual novel 7 Days of Rose.

WRC Generations comes to both PlayStation and Xbox formats, promising improved physics, a transition to the hybrid era, a new Rally Sweden environment, and the ability to share liveries. Take a look at the trailer below.

Other multiformat releases include Shatter Remastered Deluxe – a revived version of a 2010 brick breaker, boasting creative boss battles – chill longboarding sim Tanuki Sunset, atmospheric 2D adventure Ghost Song, Atari’s Missile Command: Recharged, comical first-person puzzler The Entropy Centre, one hit death brawler Die by the Blade, and the side-scrolling action game The Legend of Tianding – which launches on Game Pass.

The Xbox additionally receives the Chinese action RPG Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition – a twisted tale of corporate horror – arcade football game Golazo 2! and the puzzle-filled lifesim Lonesome Village. That last one is also coming to the Switch eShop this week.

Also on Switch we can expect a belated conversion of EA’s well-received co-op adventure It Takes Two, and yet another RPG from Square-Enix – Harvestella, which as the name suggests, has farming elements. Combat plays a part too, allowing you to seamlessly change from a fighter to a mage. It’s also on PC.

Evercade owners have two new carts to mull over. The C64 Collection kickstarts the new home computer range, including Summer Games, Mission Impossible, “Lee” and more, while the Alwa & Cathedral dual cart sees two modern retro indie games bundled together. Have you guessed what “Lee” is yet?

Lastly, Games Asylum scribe Jay has just released their magnum opus – NekoNecro is a hand-drawn monochromatic 2D platformer available on Steam for £13 from today. Obviously, we can’t give it the review treatment – that would be a colossal conflict of interest – but with a three-year development time, including months of fine-tuning, you’d do well to take a peek.

New multiformat releases

New on PSN

New on Xbox Store

New Switch retail releases

Evercade

Next week: God of War: Ragnarok, Sonic Frontiers, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, Football Manager 2023, Police Simulator: Patrol Officers, SIFU (Switch), Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, Paper Flight – Speed Rush, Super Woden GP, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, Yum Yum Cookstar, Geometric Sniper, Hot Tentacles Shooter, Super Chicken Jumper, and The Awakening of Mummies.